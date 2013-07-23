如火夏日寻清凉 Heatwaves Around the World
2013年7月19日，英国诺丁汉，一对夫妇在沙滩上休闲。REUTERS/Darren Staples
7月19日，法国巴黎，年轻人在Trocadero广场的喷泉里消暑。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
7月7日，英国伦敦，几名男子在摄政运河里享受闲暇时光。REUTERS/Chris Helgren
7月17日，阿尔巴尼亚发罗拉，一名女子行走在海滩上。REUTERS/Arben Celi
7月13日，英国西威尔士，人们享受日光浴。REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
7月15日，英国伦敦，一个女孩在喷泉周围享受清凉。REUTERS/Andrew Winning
7月13日，英国伦敦，一对夫妇在里士满公园享受闲暇时光。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月6日，英国诺丁汉，女孩们在喷泉中戏水。REUTERS/Darren Staples
7月19日，英国伦敦，一名男子在布莱顿海滩享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月17日，美国纽约，孩子们在消防栓附近消暑。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月7日，英国布莱顿海滩，一名男子纵身跃入水中。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月14日，英国伯恩茅斯，一对夫妇打发休闲时光。REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
7月17日，美国华盛顿，两个孩子在喷泉附近嬉戏。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7月19日，美国哈珀斯费里，两名男子在波托马克河上享受清凉。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7月7日，英国拉夫堡，一对夫妇在皇后公园阅读书籍。REUTERS/Darren Staples
7月6日，英国诺丁汉，一个少年在喷泉中奔跑。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
7月7日，英国布莱顿，人们在海滨消暑。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
7月13日，英国韦茅斯，一名男子搬着一个皮艇行走在海滩上。REUTERS/Chris Helgren
7月18日，美国唐人街，行人撑伞前行。REUTERS/Mike Segar
7月18日，美国曼哈顿，一只狗在喷泉中消暑。REUTERS/Zoran Milich
