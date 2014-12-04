不出国门玩转Hello Kitty
2014年11月28日，中国首个凯蒂猫家园在浙江安吉落成，并将在2015年元旦开园迎客。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
来自全国各地近600名嘉宾出席了当天的落成典礼。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
凯蒂猫家园(Hello Kitty Park)是以世界知名的卡通形象为核心构建的世界级大型乐园。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
凯蒂猫家园占地面积达1.6平方公里，总投资20亿元，预计年客流量达100万人次以上。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
安吉凯蒂猫家园是Hello Kitty日本海外首个室外大型乐园，项目由美国著名游艺家园设计公司设计。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
宾客抵达凯蒂猫家园。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
宾客参加凯蒂猫家园落成典礼。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
凯蒂猫家园内的银润城堡酒店外景。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
全球时尚青年和亲子家庭可以在此寻找童真、休闲放松的乐园。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
凯蒂猫家园的服务人员迎接宾客。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
当地居民观看落成典礼。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
