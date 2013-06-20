全球运动员吸金榜 High-paidest Athletes
权威财经媒体《福布斯》公布了最新一期全球运动员收入榜，过去一年的收入高达7,810万美元的高尔夫球巨星老虎伍兹重夺榜首位置。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
网坛天王费德勒排名第二，收入为7,150万美元。该榜单的收入构成为工资、奖金及广告代言，统计时间则为最近12个月。REUTERS/Susana Vera
NBA球星科比名列第三，总收入达6,190万美元，其中工资收入为2,790万美元，广告收入有3,400万美元。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第4名：勒布朗•詹姆斯(Lebron James)，总收入为5,980万美元。REUTERS/BrianSnyder
第5名：收入为5,100万美元的橄榄球明星德鲁•布里斯(Drew Brees)。REUTERS/Mike Stone
第7名：高尔夫选手菲尔•米克尔森(Phil Mickelson)，收入为4,870万美元。REUTERS/Chris Keane
第8名：刚刚宣布退役的贝克汉姆，总收入达4,720万美元。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
第9名：收入为4,400万美元的足坛巨星C罗。 REUTERS/Juan Medina
第10名：足坛明星梅西，收入达到4,130万美元。REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
第11名：新英格兰爱国者队明星四分卫汤姆•布兰迪，过去一年的收入为3,830万美元。REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
第12名：芝加哥公牛队的篮球运动员德里克•罗斯(Derrick Rose)，收入为3,740万美元。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
第13名：巴尔的摩乌鸦队四分卫乔•弗拉科(Joe Flacco) ，收入达3,680万美元。REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
拳击手弗洛伊德•梅威瑟(Floyd Mayweather)与马尼•帕奎奥(Manny Pacquiao)并列第14名，年收入为3,400万美元。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
马尼•帕奎奥出生在菲律宾，年仅35岁的他已有12年的职业拳赛经验，曾两度获得世界拳王金腰带，在3,400万美元的总收入中，工资为2,600万美元，广告代言为800万美元。REUTERS/Steve Marcus
第16名：印度板球队队长马亨德拉•辛格•东尼(Mahendra Singh Dhoni)，过去一年的收入为3,150万美元。REUTERS/Philip Brown
第17名：收入为3,090万美元的美国篮球运动员凯文•杜兰特(Kevin Durant)。REUTERS/Bill Waugh
第18名：纽约洋基队球员，美国职棒最具人气的球星之一阿莱克斯•罗德里格兹(Alex Rodriguez)，收入达3,030万美元。REUTERS/Mike Cassese
两届F1世界冠军得主费尔南多•阿隆索与橄榄球明星佩顿•曼宁(Peyton Manning)并列第19名，过去一年的收入为3000万美元。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
佩顿•曼宁为丹佛野马队的四分卫，总收入为3,000万美元，其中工资为1,800万美元，广告代言为1,200万美元。REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
