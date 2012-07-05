汤姆·克鲁斯当选《福布斯》收入最高男星 Highest-paid actors 2012
《福布斯》公布好莱坞年度最赚钱男演员榜单，从2011年5月到2012年5月，汤姆·克鲁斯(Tom Cruise)以7,500万美元的年收入夺冠。汤姆·克鲁斯2011年凭借《碟中谍4》强势归来，全球7亿美元的票房让他收入不more
去年位居榜首的莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)今年凭借3,700万美元与亚当·桑德勒并列第二。莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥主演的传记片《胡佛》票房、奥斯卡双双失利，但并不影响莱昂纳多的高片酬地位。 REmore
现年45岁的亚当·桑德勒(Adam Sandler)2011年主演的《杰克与吉尔》虽然获得10项金酸梅奖，但仍有1.5亿的票房进账。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
第四名：前职业摔角运动员道恩·强森(Dwayne Johnson)，过去一年的收入为3,600万美元，由他主演的影片《速度与激情5》(Fast Five)的全球票房收入为6.26亿美元。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelmore
第五名：好莱坞喜剧明星本·斯蒂勒(Ben Stiller)，收入为3,300万美元，其担当配音的动画片《马达加斯加》系列全球狂揽16亿美元。他的下部影片《新邻里联防》(The Watch)定于7月上映。REUTERS/Lmore
萨莎·拜伦·科恩、约翰尼·德普与威尔·史密斯并列第六名，年度收入达3,000万美元。 REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
约翰尼·德普(Johnny Depp)主演的《加勒比海盗4》为其进账不少，近期与相恋14年的女友分手成为娱乐焦点。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
威尔·史密斯主演的的《黑衣人3》票房大卖。 REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
第九名：马克·沃尔伯格(Mark Wahlberg)，去年年收入为2,700万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《暮光之城》“狼人”泰勒·洛特纳(Taylor Lautner)与“吸血鬼”罗伯特·帕丁森(Robert Pattinson)并列第十名，年收入为2,650万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
罗伯特·帕丁森女友克里斯汀·斯图尔特是女星榜冠军，他们也是今年上榜的唯一一对情侣。福布斯在汇编该名单时考虑了预付款、利润分成、剩余工资及广告收入等。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》公布好莱坞年度最赚钱男演员榜单，从2011年5月到2012年5月，汤姆·克鲁斯(Tom Cruise)以7,500万美元的年收入夺冠。
