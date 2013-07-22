版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 10:21 BJT

好莱坞男星收入榜 Highest Paid Actors 2013

美国知名杂志《福布斯》公布好莱坞男星收入排行榜，《钢铁侠》男星小罗伯特·唐尼以7,500万美元称霸该榜单，其所主演的《钢铁侠3》及其跟风之作《复仇者联盟》票房收入均超10亿美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
主演过《特种部队2》的当红影星钱宁·塔图姆排名第二，去年收入高达6,000万美元。塔图姆和导演斯蒂文·索德伯格自筹资金、投资700万美元拍摄了一部名为《魔力麦克》(Magic Mike)的电影，全球票房达到了1.67亿美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
收入为5,500万美元的男星休·杰克曼排在第三位。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第四名：马克·沃尔伯格，过去 一年的收入为5,200万美元，主演的电影《泰迪熊》反响不错。REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第五名：收入为4,600万美元的德韦恩·约翰逊，先后主演了《木乃伊》、《蝎子王》、《速度与激情》等影片。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第六名：莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥，过去一年的收入为3,900万美元。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第七名：喜剧演员亚当·桑德勒，收入达3,700万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第八名：汤姆·克鲁斯，收入达3,500万美元。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第九名：丹泽尔·华盛顿，收入达3,300万美元。REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
第十名：爱尔兰演员利亚姆·尼森，收入达3,200万美元，收入主要来源于电影《飓风营救2》。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 7月 22日 星期一
