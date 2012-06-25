谁是“吸金女王” Highest-paid actresses
福布斯公布2012年度好莱坞女星吸金榜，《暮光之城》女主角克里斯汀•斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)以3,450万美元的年收入成为“吸金女王”。斯图尔特凭借《暮光之城4》的上、下两集单片片酬加票房分成就斩获1,more
凭《坏老师》票房大卖而收获颇丰的“甜心”卡梅隆·迪亚茨(Cameron Diaz)位列第二，年收入为3,400万美元。 REUTERS/Paul Hackett
老牌甜姐桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)凭借2,500万美元的年收入位列第三。据统计，排行榜的前十位女星共赚得2亿美元，而前十位男星收入总和为3.61亿美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第四名：性感女神安吉丽娜·朱莉，过去一年共收入2,000万美元。朱莉去年并没有卖座的大片上映，不过凭借LV等一系列广告代言，以及一年内78个杂志封面，她依然是全球最受关注的女明星之一。 REUTERS/Mario
第五名：曾以《女魔头》摘取奥斯卡影后的美女查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)，年收入为1,800万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第六名：“大嘴美女”茱莉亚·罗伯茨(Julia Roberts)，年收入为1,600万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第七名：《欲望都市》女星莎拉•杰西卡•帕克(Sarah Jessica Parker)，年收入为1,500万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
现年62岁的老戏骨梅丽尔·斯特里普(Meryl Streep)与克里斯汀•韦格并列第八名，年收入为1,200万美元。梅丽尔·斯特里普凭借在电影《铁娘子》中饰演英国前首相撒切尔夫人，摘得第84届奥斯卡最佳女演员奖。这是斯特more
克里斯汀•韦格(Kristen Wiig)大部分收入来自于她参演的最后一季《周六夜现场》(Saturday Night Live)，及热门影片《伴娘》(Bridesmaids)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第十名：詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)，年收入为1,100万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
