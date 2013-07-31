朱莉成为好莱坞吸金女王 Highest-paid actresses
《福布斯》杂志公布好莱坞女星吸金榜单，安吉丽娜·朱莉凭借去年估计达3,300万美元的收入荣登榜首。 REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
虽然安吉丽娜·朱莉从2011年起就只有一部导演作品和一部动画配音作品亮相，但福布斯网站表示，好莱坞并没有避开朱莉，她仍是为数不多的、片酬高达1,500万美元的女星之一，譬如根据迪士尼童话故事睡美人改编的电影《Malefimore
现年38岁的朱莉今年早些时候称因担心患癌而接受了预防性双侧乳腺切除术，这令她一度成为媒体关注焦点。REUTERS/Issei Kato
新科奥斯卡影后詹妮佛·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)排在第二位，年收入为2,600万美元。福布斯好莱坞女星收入排行榜以2012年6月至2013年6月期间的估计收入为根据。REUTERS/Yves Hermamore
上年度收入冠军、“暮光女”克里斯汀·斯图尔特(Kristen Stewart)的排名滑落到第三，收入为2,200万美元。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
第四名：女星詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)，收入达2,000万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：《超凡蜘蛛侠》女星艾玛·斯通(Emma Stone)，收入为1,600万美元。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
第六名：第76届奥斯卡影后查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)，过去一年的收入为1,500万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
49岁女演员桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)与娜塔丽·波特曼(Natalie Portman)并列第七名，收入为1,400万美元。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
据报道，曾凭借《黑天鹅》获得奥斯卡影后的娜塔丽·波特曼有望自导自演电影《爱与黑暗的故事》。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
米娜·古妮丝(Mila Kunis)与大嘴美女朱莉亚·罗伯茨并列第九名，过去一年的收入为1,100万美元。 REUTERS/Neil Hall
朱莉亚·罗伯茨最新的电影有《八月：奥色治郡》(August: Osage County)。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
