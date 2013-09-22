全球艺人爱侣吸金榜 Highest-paid celebrity couples
《福布斯》近日公布全球艺人爱侣吸金榜，乐坛天后碧昂斯与饶舌歌手丈夫Jay-Z称霸榜单。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
两人在2012年6月至2013年6月间共赚得9,500万美元，收入主要来源是安排繁密的巡演，以及两人的代言费。其中包括碧昂斯的百事代言、Jay-Z的三星代言等等。 REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
著名橄榄球运动员汤姆·布兰迪(Tom Brady)与超模吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)位列第二。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
两人去年共赚得8,000万美元，七联霸全球最赚钱名模的吉赛尔·邦辰与“Ipanema”等品牌推联名商品，并投资环保护肤品，丈夫布兰迪则是美式足球高薪球星。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第三名：全球最知名爱侣布拉德·皮特(Brad Pitt)与安吉丽娜·朱莉(Angelina Jolie)。REUTERS/Issei Kato
俩人去年共有5,000万美元进账，值得一提的是，布拉德·皮特自导自演弹《末日之战》是今夏卖座片。( REUTERS/Issei Kato
好莱坞当红男星阿什顿·库彻(Ashton Kutcher)与女友米拉·库妮丝(Mila Kunis)位列第四。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
两人近日被曝订婚，去年共赚得3,500万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：美国著名说唱歌手坎耶·韦斯特(Kanye West)与名媛金·卡戴珊(Kim Kardashian)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
夫妇二人去年共吸金3,000万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
本周中国区精选(9月13日-20日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦9月13日至20日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
(Reuters) - 聚焦9月13日至20日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
(Reuters) -聚焦9月13日至20日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
认养到弃养 Adopted Children Market
(Reuters) - 路透深入调查，揭示了从海外领养儿童的美国人如何轻易地将“问题儿童”转手给互联网上认识的陌生人。
