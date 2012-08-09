抢钱夫妻档 Highest-paid Celebrity Couples 2012
福布斯杂志公布明星夫妻的年度收入排行榜，从2011年5月到2012年5月期间，欧美流行天后碧昂斯和丈夫Jay-Z以7,800万美元成为世界上收入最高的明星夫妻。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
碧昂斯收入达到4,000万美元，比丈夫Jay-Z的收入还要高出200万，非音乐投资和代言合同为她带来大量收入。在过去一年中，夫妻俩还迎来了家庭新成员女儿艾薇·卡特。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
世界超模吉赛尔·邦辰(Gisele Bundchen)和丈夫、橄榄球巨星丈夫汤姆·布拉迪(Tom Brady)排名第二，收入为7,200万美元。过去一年，有多对明星夫妻档分道扬镳，凯蒂·佩里与拉塞尔·布兰、海蒂·克拉姆与more
吉赛尔·邦辰凭借着在模特表演、代言、独立授权业务赚得4,500万美元；丈夫布拉迪过去一年里赚得约2,700万美元，拥有一份与新英格兰爱国者队为期4年、价值7,200万美元的合同(截至2014年)。 REUTERS/Lucmore
第三名：大卫·贝克汉姆与妻子维多利亚，过去一年的收入为5,400万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
贝克汉姆今年1月与洛杉矶银河队续签两年，不过他的主要收入还是来自广告代言，过去一年收入达4,600万美元，妻子维多利亚则身兼歌手、设计师、作家、广告代言人多重身份。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第四名：好莱坞型男布拉德·皮特与性感女神安吉丽娜·茱莉，过去一年的收入达4,500万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
在事业方面，布拉德·皮特收获2,500万美元，曾凭借《点球成金》第三次获得奥斯卡提名。安吉丽娜·茱莉则通过出演大制作影片与代言合同，获得数百万美元收入。 REUTERS/Toru Hanai
第五名：威尔·史密斯与妻子贾达·萍克(Jada Pinkett)，收入达4,000万美元。 REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
威尔·史密斯主演的《黑衣人3》拿下6.19亿美元票房，他还将推出的科幻惊悚片《重返地球》。妻子贾达收入达1,000万美元，参演了《马达加斯加3》，同时向丽莎·普莱斯创造的品牌化妆品投资约千万美元。 REUTERS/Lucmore
