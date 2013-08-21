超模收入排行榜 Highest-paid models
《福布斯》杂志近日公布2013年全球模特收入排行榜，32岁巴西超模吉赛尔·邦辰位居榜首，收入高达4,200万美元。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第二名：“精灵王子”奥兰多·布鲁姆的妻子米兰达·可儿，过去一年的收入为720万美元。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
同样是维多利亚的秘密天使超模的阿德瑞娜·利玛(Adriana Lima)排名第三，收入为600万美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第四名：年收入达570万美元的英国超级名模凯特·莫斯(Kate Moss)。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第五名：中国名模刘雯，过去一年的收入为430万美元。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第六名：收入为400万美元的美国模特希拉里·洛达(Hilary Rhoda)。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
第七名：卡洛琳·莫菲(Carolyn Murphy)，过去一年的收入为360万美元。卡洛琳·莫菲17岁时在一次模特选拔大会上卡洛琳被模特经纪发掘，之后频繁活跃在纽约和巴黎的T台上。REUTERS/Nicholas Robmore
第八名：黑人超模琼·斯莫斯(Joan Smalls)，收入为360万美元。 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
第九名：维多利亚的秘密天使超模坎蒂丝·斯瓦内普尔(Candice Swanepoel)，收入为330万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第十名：收入为320万美元的荷兰模特劳拉·斯通 (Lara Stone)。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
下一个
朝鲜“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -目前，有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政，据朝鲜“脱北者”群体的一些成员表示，对于那些离开朝鲜的“脱北者”，朝鲜领导人金正恩正在采取新对策。他承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
埃及局势动荡 欧美发布旅行警告 Egypt's Tourist Industry
(Reuters) - 埃及曾是许多人梦寐以求的旅游胜地，但由于该国近期局势动荡，欧美许多国家纷纷发布赴埃及旅行警告。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(15)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.