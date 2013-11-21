音乐人吸金榜 Highest paid musicians
11月20日，《福布斯》杂志公布全球最吸金音乐人排行榜，美国流行天后麦当娜(Madonna)以1.25亿美元的收入荣登最赚歌手宝座。(2012年4月12日，美国纽约，麦当娜出席在梅西百货举办的个人第一支香水“Truth more
“怪异女神”Lady Gaga以8000万美元的收入居排行榜第二。近期的“天生完美”(Born This Way)全球巡回演唱会为其带来了1.6亿美元的收入。(2011年6月23日，日本东京，Lady Gaga出席新闻发more
美国摇滚乐团“邦乔维”(Bon Jovi)在去年捞金7900万美元，登上榜单第三名。(2013年9月20日，巴西里约热内卢，邦·乔维在摇滚音乐节上表演。)REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
美国乡村歌手托比·凯斯(Toby Keith)以6500万美元拿下第四名。去年他不仅开了演唱会，还成功经营了自己的十八家连锁餐厅。(2012年6月6日，美国田纳西州那什维尔，托比·凯斯在2012CMT音乐颁奖典礼上表演。more
英国“酷玩乐团”(Coldplay)排名第五，去年赚进6400万美元。其每场演出平均收入约300万美元。(2011年12月10日，英国伦敦格林威治，克里斯·马汀在“Under 1 Roof”慈善义演上表演。)REUTERmore
加拿大歌手贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)在去年有5800万美元入账，排名第六。(2013年6月24日，美国加利福尼亚洛杉矶，贾斯丁•比伯在斯台普斯中心举办“相信世界”巡演。)REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
乡村音乐女歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)凭借5500万美元收入拿下排行榜第七名。(2013年11月13日，美国纽约，泰勒•斯威夫特在年度维多利亚的秘密时装秀上演唱歌曲。)REUTERS/Lucas Jacmore
英国摇滚明星艾尔顿·约翰(Elton John)去年收入5400万美元，位列榜单第八。(2013年9月20日，美国内华达州拉斯维加斯的米高梅秀场，艾尔顿·约翰在iHeartRadio音乐节上表演。)REUTERS/Stemore
国际流行天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)以5300万美元的收入排名第九。(2013年9月14日，巴西里约热内卢，碧昂丝在摇滚音乐节上表演。)REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
美国乡村音乐歌手肯尼·切斯尼(Kenny Chesney)年收入5300万美元，与碧昂丝并列第九。(2012年6月22日，美国纽约，肯尼·切斯尼在NBC的“今天”节目秀中演唱歌曲。)REUTERS/Brendan McDmore
