年度音乐人吸金榜 Highest paid musicians
《福布斯》杂志近日公布全球最吸金音乐人排行榜，美国流行天后麦当娜(Madonna)以1.25亿美元的收入荣登最赚歌手宝座。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lady Gaga以8,000万美元的收入位居第二。最新《天生完美》(Born This Way)全球巡回演唱会为其带来1.6亿美元的收入。 REUTERS/Issei Kato
美国摇滚乐团“邦乔维”(Bon Jovi)在过去一年中捞金7,900万美元，位列榜单第三名。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
美国乡村歌手托比·凯斯(Toby Keith)以6,500万美元的年收入拿下第四名。去年他不仅开了演唱会，还成功经营了自己的十八家连锁餐厅。(2012年6月6日，美国田纳西州那什维尔，托比·凯斯在2012CMT音乐颁奖典more
第五名：英国“酷玩乐团”(Coldplay)，去年共赚得6,400万美元。酷玩每场演出平均收入约300万美元。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
第六名：加拿大偶像小天王贾斯汀·比伯(Justin Bieber)，去年共有5,800万美元进账。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
乡村音乐女歌手泰勒·斯威夫特(Taylor Swift)凭借5,500万美元的年收入拿下排行榜第七名。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第八名：英国摇滚明星艾尔顿·约翰(Elton John)，去年共收入5,400万美元。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
流行天后碧昂丝(Beyonce)以5,300万美元的年收入位列第九。 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
美国乡村音乐歌手肯尼·切斯尼(Kenny Chesney)凭借5,300万美元的年收入并列第九名。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
