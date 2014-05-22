福布斯足坛球星收入榜 Highest-paid soccer players
《福布斯》近日公布2013年度足球运动员收入排行榜，C罗以7300万美元的年收入超越梅西排名首位。在金球奖颁奖典礼上三次败于梅西之后，C罗终于成为足球领域和商业领域的最有价值球员。(其中工资收入4900万美元，代言收入2more
第二名：梅西(巴萨)，总收入为6500万美元，其中工资收入4200万美元，代言收入2300万美元，主要代言品牌：阿迪达斯、三星、百事、土耳其航空、康宝莱。 REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
第三名：伊布(巴黎)，总收入为3400万美元，其中工资收入3000万美元，代言收入400万美元，主要代言品牌：耐克、沃尔沃。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
第四名：内马尔(巴萨)，总收入为2800万美元，其中工资收入1200万美元，代言收入1600万美元，主要代言品牌：耐克、嘉实多、松下、欧莱雅、大众。 REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
第五名：法尔考(摩纳哥)，总收入为2600万美元，其中工资收入2300万美元，代言收入300万美元，主要代言品牌：彪马、三星、吉列。 REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo
第六名：贝尔(皇马)，总收入为2400万美元，其中工资收入1500万美元，代言收入900万美元，主要代言品牌：阿迪达斯、美国艺电、葡萄适饮料。 REUTERS/Sergio Perez
第七名：鲁尼(曼联)，总收入为2200万美元，其中工资收入1800万美元，代言收入400万美元，主要代言品牌：耐克、三星、哈珀柯林斯。 REUTERS/Phil Noble
第八名：阿奎罗(曼城)，总收入为2100万美元，其中工资收入1700万美元，代言收入400万美元，主要代言品牌：彪马、百事、吉列。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
第九名：亚亚图雷(曼城)，总收入为2100万美元，其中工资收入1800万美元，代言收入300万美元，主要代言品牌：彪马。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第十名：托雷斯(切尔西)，总收入为2000万美元，其中工资收入1700万美元，代言收入300万美元，主要代言品牌：阿迪达斯、百事。 REUTERS/Darren Staples
世界杯与无家可归者 Sao Paulo's Shack Camp
(Reuters) - 许多巴西民众因世界杯导致的高房价而“无家可归”，在距离圣保罗体育场一两英里外搭起“塑料帐篷城”。
普京访华引关注 Putin Visits China
(Reuters) - 应中国国家主席习近平的邀请，俄罗斯总统普京于5月20日对中国进行为期两天的正式访问，并出席在上海举行的亚洲相互协作与信任措施会议第四次峰会。
《花花公子》年度玩伴女郎 Playmate of the Year
(Reuters) - 现年27岁的肯尼迪•萨默斯(Kennedy Summers)当选为2014年度花花公子玩伴女郎。
