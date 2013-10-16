美剧男星吸金榜 Highest-paid TV actors
《福布斯》近日公布美国电视剧男明星收入榜，出演热播美剧《好汉两个半》的艾什顿·库彻(Ashton Kutcher)蝉联榜首，总收入2,400万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《好汉两个半》中另一主演乔恩·克莱尔(Jon Cryer)以2,100万美元的年收入位列第二。该榜单的研究数据反映了电视剧男明星在2012年5月到2013年5月之间的预估收入，未计入需要扣除的经纪人费用和代理费用，或“作more
第三名：凭借《人人都爱雷蒙德》系列喜剧被人们所熟知的男星雷·罗马诺(Ray Romano)，去年共赚得1,600万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：演唱俱佳的男星尼尔·帕特里克·哈里斯(Neil Patrick Harris)，去年共赚得1,500万美元。他曾在2011年出演热播剧《老爸老妈的浪漫史》。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
热播美剧《海军罪案调查处》(NICS)男星马克·哈蒙(Mark Harmon)凭借1,500万美元的年收入并列第四。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第五名：ABC热播美剧《实习医生格雷》男星帕特里克·德姆西(Patrick Dempsey)，去年共赚得1,300万美元。REUTERS/Fred Prouser
第六名：凭借《家居装饰》为人熟知的喜剧天才蒂姆·艾伦(Tim Allen)，年收入为1,100万美元。REUTERS/Eric Henderson
凭借《好汉两个半》一举成名的童星安格斯·琼斯(Angus T. Jones)以1,100万美元的年收入并列第六名。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
第七名：因出演HBO电视剧《六英尺下》成名的男星迈克尔·C·豪尔(Michael C. Hall)，去年共赚得1,000万美元。REUTERS/Phil McCarten
之前出演《好汉两个半》的男星查理·辛的查理·辛(Charlie Sheen)凭借1,000万美元的年收入并列第七名。 REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
