《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014
《福布斯》公布电视剧女演员收入排行榜，《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)以年赚3,700万美元的收入，连续三年荣登榜首，每集片酬为32.5万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《法律与秩序:特殊受害者》女星玛莉丝卡·哈吉塔(Mariska Hargitay)排名第二，年收入为1300万美元，单集片酬为45万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《生活大爆炸》女星卡蕾·库奥科(Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting)以1100万美元的收入排名第三，每集的片酬为35万美元。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
女星朱丽安娜·玛格里斯(Julianna Margulies)、艾伦·旁派(Ellen Pompeo)以及寇碧·史莫德斯(Cobie Smulders)并列第四，总收入为1000万美元。朱丽安娜·玛格里曾凭借在《傲骨贤妻more
艾伦·旁派曾参演过ABC播出的美剧《实习医生格蕾》 。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
寇碧·史莫德斯曾参演CBS播出的情景喜剧《老爸老妈的浪漫史》，单集片酬为34万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第7名：《老爸老妈的浪漫史》女星艾莉森·汉尼根(Alyson Hannigan)，总收入为950万美元，单集片酬为34万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第8名：《公园与游憩》女星艾米·波勒 (Amy Poehler)，过去一年的收入为700万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第9名：《明迪烦事多》女星敏迪·卡灵 (Mindy Kaling)，收入为650万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《丑闻》女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)、佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)及柯特妮·考克斯(Courteney Cox)排名第10，过去一年的收入为600万美元。 REUTERS/Mmore
佐伊·丹斯切尔曾出演美剧《杰茜驾到》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
柯特妮·考克斯的收入大部分来自近年出演的美剧《熟女镇》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第13名：《国土家园》女星克莱尔·丹尼斯( Claire Danes)，总收入为500万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第14名：《衰姐们》(Girls)女星莉娜·杜汉姆(Lena Dunham)，过去一年的收入为350万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
下一个
24小时时事新闻(9月5日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球竞争力排行榜 Mcompetitive Knowledge Economy
世界经济论坛公布《全球竞争力报告》，瑞士连续第六年傲居榜首，中国排名升至第28。
24小时时事新闻(9月4日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
朝鲜加强游客手机管理 NK SIM
朝鲜目前仅允许外国游客使用的手机SIM卡在境内逗留期间有效，一旦离境SIM卡就会被注销。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.