版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 11:22 BJT

《福布斯》电视女星吸金榜 Highest paid TV actresses 2014

《福布斯》公布电视剧女演员收入排行榜，《摩登家庭》女星索菲娅·维加拉(Sofia Vergara)以年赚3,700万美元的收入，连续三年荣登榜首，每集片酬为32.5万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
《法律与秩序:特殊受害者》女星玛莉丝卡·哈吉塔(Mariska Hargitay)排名第二，年收入为1300万美元，单集片酬为45万美元。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
《生活大爆炸》女星卡蕾·库奥科(Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting)以1100万美元的收入排名第三，每集的片酬为35万美元。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
女星朱丽安娜·玛格里斯(Julianna Margulies)、艾伦·旁派(Ellen Pompeo)以及寇碧·史莫德斯(Cobie Smulders)并列第四，总收入为1000万美元。朱丽安娜·玛格里曾凭借在《傲骨贤妻》中的出色表演，获得第63届艾美奖最佳女主角奖。 REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
艾伦·旁派曾参演过ABC播出的美剧《实习医生格蕾》 。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
寇碧·史莫德斯曾参演CBS播出的情景喜剧《老爸老妈的浪漫史》，单集片酬为34万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
第7名：《老爸老妈的浪漫史》女星艾莉森·汉尼根(Alyson Hannigan)，总收入为950万美元，单集片酬为34万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
第8名：《公园与游憩》女星艾米·波勒 (Amy Poehler)，过去一年的收入为700万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
第9名：《明迪烦事多》女星敏迪·卡灵 (Mindy Kaling)，收入为650万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
《丑闻》女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)、佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)及柯特妮·考克斯(Courteney Cox)排名第10，过去一年的收入为600万美元。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
佐伊·丹斯切尔曾出演美剧《杰茜驾到》。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
柯特妮·考克斯的收入大部分来自近年出演的美剧《熟女镇》。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
第13名：《国土家园》女星克莱尔·丹尼斯( Claire Danes)，总收入为500万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
第14名：《衰姐们》(Girls)女星莉娜·杜汉姆(Lena Dunham)，过去一年的收入为350万美元。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
