歌坛女星吸金榜 Highest paid women in music
《福布斯》近日公布2014年度歌坛女星收入榜，流行天后碧昂斯以1.15亿美元的年收入登顶，成为歌坛吸金女王。根据数据，碧昂斯去年举办了95场演出，推出全新专辑《碧昂斯》，并为多个品牌代言。 REUTERS/Jeff Hmore
第二名：乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特，演唱会、唱片销量和广告代言为其带来6400万美元的年收入。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第三名：女唱作人Pink，演唱会、歌曲销量和广告代言为其带来5200万美元的年收入。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：R&B天后蕾哈娜，年收入为4800万美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第五名：“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里，年收入为4000万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第六名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹，年收入为3700万美元。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第七名：新生代女星、“出位小天后”麦莉·赛勒斯，年收入为3600万美元。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
加拿大流行歌后席琳·迪翁以3600万美元的年收入并列第七名。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
第九名：雷人教母Lady Gaga，年收入为3300万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第十名：小甜甜布兰妮，年收入为2000万美元。 REUTERS/GUS RUELAS
印度公路全球最危险 India Road
印度的公路是世界上最危险的，因为很多驾驶员没有接受过培训、执法不足、高速维护得不好，以及很多汽车无法通过现代冲撞试验。
24小时时事新闻（11月5日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
韩国“整形天堂”乱象横生 Botched Jobs in SK
韩国整形美容市场规模达50亿美元，占全球市场的四分之一。该国繁荣的整形美容行业面临冲击，2013年关于整形手术问题以及冒牌医生的正式投诉较一年前翻了一番。
上海马拉松跑道变秀场 Shanghai Marathon
上海马拉松细雨中开跑，共有超过3.5万中外参赛者，“跑友”各种炫目造型吸引眼球。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.