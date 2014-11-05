版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 10:54 BJT

歌坛女星吸金榜 Highest paid women in music

《福布斯》近日公布2014年度歌坛女星收入榜，流行天后碧昂斯以1.15亿美元的年收入登顶，成为歌坛吸金女王。根据数据，碧昂斯去年举办了95场演出，推出全新专辑《碧昂斯》，并为多个品牌代言。 REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
第二名：乡村小天后泰勒·斯威夫特，演唱会、唱片销量和广告代言为其带来6400万美元的年收入。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第三名：女唱作人Pink，演唱会、歌曲销量和广告代言为其带来5200万美元的年收入。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第四名：R&B天后蕾哈娜，年收入为4800万美元。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
第五名：“水果姐”凯蒂·佩里，年收入为4000万美元。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
第六名：拉丁天后珍妮弗·洛佩兹，年收入为3700万美元。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
第七名：新生代女星、“出位小天后”麦莉·赛勒斯，年收入为3600万美元。 REUTERS/Olivia Harris
加拿大流行歌后席琳·迪翁以3600万美元的年收入并列第七名。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
第九名：雷人教母Lady Gaga，年收入为3300万美元。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第十名：小甜甜布兰妮，年收入为2000万美元。 REUTERS/GUS RUELAS
