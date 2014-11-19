香港“占中”者蒙面打砸立法会大楼 HK barricades come down
2014年11月19日，部分“占中”示威者清晨从侧门冲进香港立法会大楼，警方阻止后续强行进入的示威者，占中示威沉寂一段时日的情势再度升温。(一名被防暴警察追逐的示威者(右下)跌倒在地。) REUTERS/Tyrone Smore
11月19日，蒙面示威者冲向立法会大楼，用金属路障砸一面玻璃。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
据目击者称，示威者最后砸破了玻璃，有几个人还一度冲进大楼。(11月19日，一名示威者用混凝土块砸立法会大楼的玻璃。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，警察对试图冲击立法会大楼的示威者使用胡椒喷雾剂。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，警察对试图闯入立法会大楼的示威者喊话。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，防暴警察手持警棍，阻止示威者冲击立法会大楼。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，示威者互相手挽手与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，香港示威者与防暴警察发生冲突。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月19日，志愿者为一名遭胡椒喷雾喷射的示威者做检查。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
这场冲突爆发前数小时，香港法警开始对市中心的示威营地展开部分清场，但主要示威地点大部分仍不受影响。(11月18日，示威者在和记大厦附近设置的路障。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
