香港示威地点清场 HK Clear camp
2014年11月18日，香港政府开始对被占领近两个月的市中心示威营地展开部分清场，但主要示威地点大部分仍不受影响。(中信大厦员工遵照法院禁制令拆除大厦外的路障。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，示威者遵照法院禁制令清除中信大厦外的路障。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，一名戴口罩的示威者将路障向离办公大楼较远处移动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，中信大厦工作人员清除大厦外的路障。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，示威者在法警抵达后拆除路障。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，一名示威者手举标语站在即将被拆除的路障上。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，示威者拆除路障。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，一名戴口罩的示威者爬上路障。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，香港政府总部附近的示威地点，示威者拆除路障。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，金钟地区毗邻港府的中信大厦外工人清除路障，法警站在现场。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，示威者和工人移走路障。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，在港府附近示威地点，两名戴口罩的示威者坐在路障上。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，香港政府总部附近，示威者将路障移到离办公大楼更远处。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月18日，香港政府总部外，学生领袖黄之锋在等待法警到来时接受媒体采访。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
