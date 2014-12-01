香港示威者与警方激烈冲突 HK conflict escalated
2014年12月1日，试图围堵香港政府总部的示威者与警方发生激烈冲突，导致政府总部暂时关闭。(防暴警察用水枪驱散包围香港政府总部的示威者。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，在港府总部外的天桥上，佩戴口罩的示威者准备与警方对抗。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，一名女警参与驱散包围港府总部示威者的行动。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，示威者在特首办公室附近的街道上休息。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月1日，在特首办公室附近，警察手持警棍参加驱散示威者的行动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月1日，示威者在特首办公室外聚集，对抗警方的驱散行动。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月1日，一名警察用警棍驱散一名包围特首办公室的示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月1日，防暴警察在港府总部外与示威者发生冲突。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，在港府总部外，救援志愿者帮助一名吸入胡椒喷雾的示威者离开冲突现场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，示威者移动特首办公室附近的路障。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月1日，在港府总部外，救援志愿者救助一名在冲突中晕倒的示威者。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
11月30日，示威者在特首办公室附近建成新的路障并向防暴警察呼喊口号。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月30日，一名防暴警察驱散试图接近特首办公室的示威人群。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
11月30日，一名警察使用胡椒喷雾驱散接近特首办公室的示威人群。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
