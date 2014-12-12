香港占中“终极清场”
2014年12月11日，香港警方对中环至金钟一带占领区及其余范围执行全面清场，这场长达75天的街道占领运动终接近尾声。(12月11日，警方拆除示威者在港府总部外设立的路障。) REUTERS/Liau Chung-renmore
12月11日，警方移除示威者在港府总部外搭建的帐篷。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
12月11日，工人移除路上的铁栏和示威者遗留的标语幅等障碍物。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月11日，工人清除港府总部附近的各种杂物。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月11日，大批警员在中环金钟现场参与清场行动。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月11日，警方移除示威者搭建的帐篷。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月11日，一名拒绝自行离开的示威者被警方带走。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月11日，香港艺人何韵诗被警方带离示威现场。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月11日，壹传媒主席黎智英被警方带走。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月11日，香港学联秘书长周永康被警方带走。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月11日，工人移除港府总部附近的铁栏等障碍物。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
12月11日，一名示威者在路边查看手机。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
12月11日，工人清除港府总部附近的帐篷和杂物。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
