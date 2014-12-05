香港示威学生考虑停止抗争
2014年12月4日， 领导占中示威活动的主要学生团体香港专上学生联会(学联)表示，正考虑结束已经持续两个多月的街头抗议行动。(一位路人经过位于香港中环的示威者帐篷聚集地。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
尽管并未达成2017年特首选举开放提名的诉求，学联将在下周决定是否呼吁示威者停止抗争。(12月4日，“占中”帐篷聚集地。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
学联常委梁丽帼表示，部分人希望留守到最后一刻，需要尊重他们的意愿，但也要思考占领下去的意义。(12月4日，位于香港金钟道的抗议者帐篷聚集地。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
另一个团体学民思潮的部分成员已经进行绝食抗议。(12月2日，学民思潮召集人黄之峰(右)与卢彦慧(左)、黄子悦(中)宣布无限期绝食。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月4日，学民思潮召集人黄之峰(左)与两名女生在港府外接受记者采访。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月3日，(由左至右)香港天主教教区荣休主教陈日君枢机、“占中”三名发起人牧师朱耀明、中文大学副教授陈健民、香港大学副教授戴耀廷抵达中区警署自首，承认“参与未经批准的公众集会”罪名。 REUTERS/Bobby Yipmore
12月4日，“占中十死士”的邵家臻及吴锦祥、民主党立会议员胡志伟、民主党副主席蔡耀昌，以及曾参与占中的市民等，共65人到中区警署自首。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月4日，一名路人经过香港金钟道抗议者帐篷聚集地。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，香港金钟道示威现场，记者们在一个英女王展板附近查看手机。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
12月1日，试图围堵香港政府总部的示威者与警方发生激烈冲突，导致政府总部暂时关闭。(示威者在特首办公室附近的街道上休息。 ) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
