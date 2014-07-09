香港时装节 口罩成亮点 HK Fashion Week
2014年7月7日， 由香港贸易发展局主办的第21届香港时装节春夏系列在香港会议展览中心开幕。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
本届时装节以Cruise Sensation为主题，展示设计师新作、最新产品及市场资讯。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: FASHION)
吸引来自19个国家及地区的约1250家参展商参与。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
同时举行多项业界活动，包括时装表演、研讨会、工作坊及多场商贸配对。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
模特们穿著设计师的各式精彩的作品争奇斗艳，展示香港青年时装设计师的创意魅力。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
香港理工大学纺织及制衣学系展示硕士毕业生时装，这也是香港时装节重点推介活动之一。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
本次时装展共展出九名毕业生作品，充分展现了学生们独特的风格和创意。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
太空元素。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
日式混搭。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
时尚安全帽。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月8日，以北京和香港为驻点的英国设计师Nina Griffee将具备防空气污染功能的口罩融入时尚创作。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
这些时尚服装不仅美观时尚还能保护健康，是名副其实的“夏季雾霾款”。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
由美国加州Vogmask推出的这一系列口罩，价格从180港币到225港币不等。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
时尚达人们再也不用为时髦的装扮和保护自己的肺左右为难了。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
时尚口罩成亮点。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
