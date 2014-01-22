香港楼价负担比率全球最重 HK Housing Affordability
根据市场研究机构Demographia最新公布的2014年度国际房价负担能力报告，香港连续四年居于房价最难负担城市之首，且相关指数中位倍数也是该项调查历来最高。(摄于2012年8月29日，俯瞰香港金融区。) REUTERmore
此次调查涵盖澳洲、加拿大、香港、爱尔兰、新西兰、英国、美国，以及新增的日本和新加坡，共360个大城市。(摄于2013年10月4日，香港西九龙区。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
调查以个别城市的房价中位数除以家庭收入中位数得出相关指数中位倍数，以反映该城市的房屋负担能力。(摄于2013年2月22日，香港某高层住宅。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港楼价中位数对家庭每年收入中位数的比率(楼价负担比率)，已从去年的13.5倍跃升至14.9倍，属“严重难以负担”程度。(摄于2013年2月22日，香港某住宅楼。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
报告指出，香港今年的指数是该项调查有史以来最高的，打破了美国次按危机爆发前，洛杉矶于2007年录得的11.5的纪录。(摄于2013年9月5日，一位潜在买家考察香港楼盘。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
报告并指出，香港是房价最贵的城市，同时房屋面积也是最小的。至于房价负担能力最佳的美国，其房屋面积也是最大的。(摄于2013年1月16日，香港一处公屋。)REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
早前英国《经济学人》公布的楼价指标显示，去年23个国家和地区中18个楼价上涨，其中香港楼价按年升9.7%，升幅仅次于美国及巴西。(摄于2013年1月15日，香港的高层豪华公寓和老旧住宅楼。) REUTERS/Bobby more
负责撰写今次报告前言的纽约大学史登商学院资深研究学者贝尔托呼吁，政府有责任确保土地供应弹性，不断检讨土地用途规例、相关税项及行政措施。(摄于2012年11月1日，香港，一位屋主居住于约3.2平方米的房间内。) REUTEmore
楼价负担比率高踞第二位城市，是指数为10.3倍的加拿大温哥华。(摄于2013年1月17日，加拿大温哥华。) REUTERS/Andy Clark
美国檀香山以9.4倍的指数位列第三位。(摄于2011年11月9日，美国檀香山。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
本周中国区精选(12月13日-12月20日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -
印度女性如何防止性侵 Woman in India
(Reuters) - 2014年1月15日，一名51岁的丹麦女游客称在印度新德里旅游中心区遭到抢劫与轮奸，将舆论再次聚焦在印度频繁发生的性暴力事件上。
星光璀璨金球奖 Golden Globe Awards 2014
(Reuters) - 第71届美国电影电视金球奖颁奖典礼揭晓，《美国骗局》获得音乐/喜剧类最佳电影、女主角及女配角等三项大奖，成为当晚最大赢家。
走进哈尔滨冰雪世界 Harbin Ice & Snow
(Reuters) - 被誉为世界四大冰雪盛会之一的哈尔滨国际冰雪节拉开帷幕，五光十色的冰雪景观，让人仿佛置身冰雪童话王国。
