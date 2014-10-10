港府取消与“占中”代表对话 HK Protest
2014年10月9日，香港政务司司长林郑月娥在计划举行对话的前夜取消与学联的对话，称双方不可能进行一场建设性的对话。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
香港专上学生联会秘书长周永康呼吁民众继续占领行动。(10月9日，“占中”运动领导人及学生领袖接受媒体采访。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在港府做出该决定前，有亲民主议员要求对特首梁振英进行调查，因梁振英在担任公司职务时曾从一家澳洲工程公司处收取逾640万美元的资金。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
香港特别行政区律政司授权检方调查特首梁振英收受一家澳洲工程企业款项的案件。(10月8日，港府总部附近设置的路障。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
律政司表示，其作出的决定旨在避免“任何可能的倾向、偏袒或不当影响”。(铜锣湾地区的留言墙。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
香港科技大学经济系教授雷鼎鸣估计“占中”运动造成的经济损失达3500亿港元。(香港政府总部附近的路障。)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月9日，抗议者在旺角购物区的一条主干道上打麻将。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
抗议者在旺角街区主干道上打乒乓球。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
10月8日，港府总部附近街道上哪设置的路障。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
旺角地区，“占中”示威者与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月7日，花旗银行暂时关闭旺角营业点，并建议员工在家工作或到其他分支上班。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月4日，一名男子试图移除路障。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月3日，示威者露宿金融区街头。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
