版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 2日 星期二 11:29 BJT

香港“抗命”游行 HK Suffrage

2014年9月1日，全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞在香港向各界人士介绍《关于香港特别行政区行政长官普选问题和2016年立法会产生办法的决定》并召开记者会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年9月1日，全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞在香港向各界人士介绍《关于香港特别行政区行政长官普选问题和2016年立法会产生办法的决定》并召开记者会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
2014年9月1日，全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞在香港向各界人士介绍《关于香港特别行政区行政长官普选问题和2016年立法会产生办法的决定》并召开记者会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 15
全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞就香港社会关注的问题与社会各界和媒体进行了交流和沟通。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞就香港社会关注的问题与社会各界和媒体进行了交流和沟通。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞就香港社会关注的问题与社会各界和媒体进行了交流和沟通。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 15
根据全国人大常委会作出的关于香港特别行政区政制发展的决定，港人可以在2017年普选行政长官。(香港特首梁振英和李飞出席新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip

根据全国人大常委会作出的关于香港特别行政区政制发展的决定，港人可以在2017年普选行政长官。(香港特首梁振英和李飞出席新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
根据全国人大常委会作出的关于香港特别行政区政制发展的决定，港人可以在2017年普选行政长官。(香港特首梁振英和李飞出席新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 15
泛民主派的香港立法会议员梁国雄在示威后被拖离现场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

泛民主派的香港立法会议员梁国雄在示威后被拖离现场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
泛民主派的香港立法会议员梁国雄在示威后被拖离现场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 15
香港立法会泛民成员举标语牌示威抗议。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

香港立法会泛民成员举标语牌示威抗议。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
香港立法会泛民成员举标语牌示威抗议。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 15
抗议者冲击了发布会现场一处安检设施，在入口处与警察发生扭打。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

抗议者冲击了发布会现场一处安检设施，在入口处与警察发生扭打。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
抗议者冲击了发布会现场一处安检设施，在入口处与警察发生扭打。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 15
香港警方使用胡椒喷雾驱散泛民活动人士。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

香港警方使用胡椒喷雾驱散泛民活动人士。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
香港警方使用胡椒喷雾驱散泛民活动人士。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 15
全国人大常委会8月31日宣布，根据香港特别行政区基本法等的有关规定，从2017年开始，香港特别行政区行政长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，但候选人均须获提名委员会超半数以上的支持。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

全国人大常委会8月31日宣布，根据香港特别行政区基本法等的有关规定，从2017年开始，香港特别行政区行政长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，但候选人均须获提名委员会超半数以上的支持。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
全国人大常委会8月31日宣布，根据香港特别行政区基本法等的有关规定，从2017年开始，香港特别行政区行政长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，但候选人均须获提名委员会超半数以上的支持。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 15
在全国人大就香港普选作出决定后，香港特首梁振英8月31日下午表示，行政会议成员支持人大常委会当天就香港政改方案的决定。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

在全国人大就香港普选作出决定后，香港特首梁振英8月31日下午表示，行政会议成员支持人大常委会当天就香港政改方案的决定。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
在全国人大就香港普选作出决定后，香港特首梁振英8月31日下午表示，行政会议成员支持人大常委会当天就香港政改方案的决定。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 15
数千名示威者在金钟添马公园举行集会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

数千名示威者在金钟添马公园举行集会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
数千名示威者在金钟添马公园举行集会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 15
“占中”联合发起人集会上击鼓。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

“占中”联合发起人集会上击鼓。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
“占中”联合发起人集会上击鼓。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 15
泛民抗议者与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

泛民抗议者与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
泛民抗议者与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 15
泛民抗议者经过占中运动的背景板。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

泛民抗议者经过占中运动的背景板。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
泛民抗议者经过占中运动的背景板。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 15
驻扎在金融中心区域的警车。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

驻扎在金融中心区域的警车。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
驻扎在金融中心区域的警车。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 15
香港学联主席周永康在金融中心启动的占领中环公民抗命活动中演讲。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

香港学联主席周永康在金融中心启动的占领中环公民抗命活动中演讲。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日 星期二
香港学联主席周永康在金融中心启动的占领中环公民抗命活动中演讲。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours

24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours

聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 9月 1日
冰岛火山喷发 Icelandic lava field erupts

冰岛火山喷发 Icelandic lava field erupts

冰岛东南部巴达本加火山以北的侯拉熔岩原发生岩浆喷发， 当局将航空警示升至最高等级红色。

2014年 9月 1日
路透8月照片精选(上) Pictures of Aug (1)

路透8月照片精选(上) Pictures of Aug (1)

路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 8月 29日
路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of Aug (2)

路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of Aug (2)

路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 8月 29日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐