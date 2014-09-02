香港“抗命”游行 HK Suffrage
2014年9月1日，全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞在香港向各界人士介绍《关于香港特别行政区行政长官普选问题和2016年立法会产生办法的决定》并召开记者会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
全国人大常委会副秘书长李飞就香港社会关注的问题与社会各界和媒体进行了交流和沟通。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
根据全国人大常委会作出的关于香港特别行政区政制发展的决定，港人可以在2017年普选行政长官。(香港特首梁振英和李飞出席新闻发布会。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
泛民主派的香港立法会议员梁国雄在示威后被拖离现场。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港立法会泛民成员举标语牌示威抗议。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
抗议者冲击了发布会现场一处安检设施，在入口处与警察发生扭打。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
香港警方使用胡椒喷雾驱散泛民活动人士。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
全国人大常委会8月31日宣布，根据香港特别行政区基本法等的有关规定，从2017年开始，香港特别行政区行政长官选举可以实行普选产生的办法，但候选人均须获提名委员会超半数以上的支持。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
在全国人大就香港普选作出决定后，香港特首梁振英8月31日下午表示，行政会议成员支持人大常委会当天就香港政改方案的决定。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
数千名示威者在金钟添马公园举行集会。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
“占中”联合发起人集会上击鼓。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
泛民抗议者与警方对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
泛民抗议者经过占中运动的背景板。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
驻扎在金融中心区域的警车。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港学联主席周永康在金融中心启动的占领中环公民抗命活动中演讲。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
24小时时事新闻(9月2日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
冰岛火山喷发 Icelandic lava field erupts
冰岛东南部巴达本加火山以北的侯拉熔岩原发生岩浆喷发， 当局将航空警示升至最高等级红色。
路透8月照片精选(上) Pictures of Aug (1)
路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of Aug (2)
路透社全球摄影记者8月优秀新闻照片大汇总。 请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.