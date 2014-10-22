港府与学生对话无重大突破 Hong Kong
2014年10月21日， 香港特区政府与香港专上学生联会首次进行对话。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
对话由岭南大学校长郑国汉主持，在黄竹坑医专学院大楼进行。(摄于10月21日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学生领袖要求全面民主，而政府领导人则是试图结束长达数周的占中行动。(10月21日，香港政务司司长林郑月娥与四名同僚代表香港政府出席对话。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一如各界广泛预期的是，对话没有重大突破。学生领袖尚未决定是否要进行第二轮对话。(10月21日，五名学生代表出席对话。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
香港政务司司长林郑月娥重申政府立场，称根据相关法律不可能开放公民提名候选人。(摄于10月21日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
学生领袖周永康(中)称，港府官员如今可以决定要成为民主的英雄或是历史罪人，相信每个香港市民都在等着看。(摄于10月21日) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
10月21日，数以千计的示威者在街道上全神贯注聆听学生领袖与香港政府间对话。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
在金钟集会的多处地方设有电视直播，数千人聚集在此观看政府与学联的对话。(摄于10月21日) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
梁振英在政府与学生对话前表示，选举香港2017年特首的提名委员会可以＂更加民主＂，首度对占领街道数周的示威者释出可能退让的讯息。(10月21日，示威者在街道上聆听学生领袖与香港政府间对话。)REUTERS/Carlos more
10月21日，示威者在街道上聆听学生领袖与香港政府间对话。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
10月20日，“占中”示威者与警方冲突后留下的残破雨伞。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月20日，“占中”示威者持黄色雨伞在街头抗议。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
10月20日，香港警方在旺角主干道站岗。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
下一个
24小时时事新闻(10月23日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
上海时装周大放异彩 Shanghai Fashion Week
上海时装周旨在弘扬中国原创设计力量，培养扶持优秀设计师，助推自主品牌创新发展。
24小时时事新闻（10月22日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
美国空袭伊斯兰国武装 ISIS
美国主导对“伊斯兰国”武装的空袭，在叙利亚边境重镇科巴尼爆发激战。
精选图集
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.