印度色彩大战 Holi festival 2014
2014年3月13日，印度温达文，人们互相涂洒各色颜料庆祝传统色彩节。色彩节又称“胡里节”或“洒红节”，是印度民众庆祝春节来临的全国性庆典。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
色彩节是印度教最盛大的节日之一，代表色彩单调的冬天结束，并预示春天土地的丰饶。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
色彩节是印度教最盛大的节日之一，代表色彩单调的冬天结束，并预示春天土地的丰饶。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
民众在节日当天跑到街上或亲友家中，互相喷洒彩色水粉以示祝福。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
一名僧侣在班奇比哈里庙向信徒们喷撒粉末。 REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
3月12日，加尔各答，大学生们涂抹粉末。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
绿色面孔。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
北方邦P小村Nandgaon，五彩斑斓。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
街头“混战”。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
粉墨登场。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
一名脸上沾满粉末的苦行僧。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
用颜料泼洒对方送上祝福。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
五彩男子。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
男子在寺庙内休息。REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
女孩们身上也沾满粉末。 REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
