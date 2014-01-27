奥朗德“三角恋”见分晓 Hollande Breakup
2014年1月25日，法国总统奥朗德宣布与“第一女友”瓦莱丽·特里耶韦莱(Valerie Trierweiler)分手。(摄于2013年5月7日) REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
奥朗德表示，他与特里耶韦莱分手是个人私事，因此他以个人身份而非国家元首宣布此事。(摄于2013年6月11日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
法国《更近》(Closer)杂志于1月10日发表文章爆料，奥朗德与电影女星、社会党支持者朱莉·加耶(Julie Gayet)有染。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
特里耶韦莱随后因神经衰弱和低血压被送往巴黎一家医院接受为期10天的住院治疗。(摄于2014年1月27日，特里耶韦莱在宣布分手后首度露面。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
特里耶韦莱出院后一直在位于凡尔赛的一处总统官邸静养。(摄于2014年1月19日) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
自绯闻曝光后，奥朗德既未证实也未否认存在“第三者”，但曾在半年一次的例行记者会上承认与特里耶韦莱的关系正经历“痛苦时刻”。(摄于2013年5月17日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
现年48岁的特里耶韦莱是《巴黎竞赛》画报(Paris Match)的艺术专栏作家，于2006年与奥朗德共同生活，但两人一直没有结婚。(摄于2012年5月15日) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
在2012年5月奥朗德当选法国总统后，特里耶韦莱在官方活动中承担第一夫人的角色，并拥有自己的办公室，每月办公预算约2万欧元。(摄于2012年5月7日) REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
现年41岁的法国女星朱莉·加耶(Julie Gayet)是两个孩子的母亲，与电影导演及编剧圣地亚哥·阿米格若有过有一段婚姻。(摄于2010年5月12日) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
朱莉·加耶出演过数十部影视作品，在2012年助阵奥朗德总统竞选。(摄于2007年5月22日) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
奥朗德于2007年结束与前任女友赛格琳·罗雅尔(Segolene Royal)的共同生活，两人交往近30年，并育有四名子女。(摄于2007年1月22日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
现年61岁的罗雅尔被人称为“法国版希拉里”，曾是法国社会党上届总统候选人，分手时称奥朗德“另有情人”。(摄于2012年4月4日) REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
下一个
李娜首度澳网封后 Australian Open Li Na
(Reuters) - 中国选手李娜击败斯洛伐克选手齐布尔科娃首夺澳网冠军，赢得个人职业生涯第二个大满贯冠军。并以31岁334天“高龄”创造了澳网女选手最年长夺冠纪录，也是亚洲人首夺澳网单打冠军。
喜迎龙年 Lunar New Year
(Reuters) - 2014年农历甲午马年即将到来，街头巷尾“年味”浓厚，以表达人们对新年的美好展望。
路透1月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month(2)
(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者1月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(1月17日-24日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦1月17日至24日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.