法国总统奥朗德访华 促商业大单 Hollande Visits China 2013
2013年4月25日，法国总统奥朗德携女友瓦莱丽·特里耶韦莱(Valerie Trierweiler)抵达北京首都国际机场，展开为期两天的国事访问。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
中国外交部长王毅到机场迎接奥朗德。在奥朗德访华之际，中国与空中客车签署了60架飞机的采购合同。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
奥朗德女友瓦莱丽·特里耶韦莱乘坐汽车。REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂东门外广场举行仪式欢迎法国总统奥朗德访华。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
这是自习近平上个月当选国家主席以来，首位访华的主要西方国家领导人。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
习近平与夫人彭丽媛欢迎奥朗德访华。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
彭丽媛与奥朗德女友瓦莱丽·特里耶韦莱观看欢迎仪式。REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
习近平与奥朗德行走在红毯上。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
习近平在人民大会堂同奥朗德举行会谈。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
两国元首就双边关系及共同关心的重大国际和地区问题进行坦诚深入友好的交流，取得重要共识。双方决定，相互尊重，互利合作，推动中法全面战略伙伴关系继续向前发展。 REUTERS/Yohsuke Mizuno/Pool
习近平强调，中法双方要加强沟通和交往，相互尊重、深化互信，切实照顾彼此核心利益和重大关切，支持对方自主选择的发展道路。双方要加强在国际事务中协调和配合。 REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
习近平和奥朗德共同出席在北京人民大会堂举行的中法商务论坛闭幕式。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
习近平在闭幕式上致辞。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
奥朗德来到法国伯纳德控制设备股份有限公司(Bernard Controls)的车间进行参观。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
奥朗德参观车间。 REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool
