网友打造手工“兰博基尼”Homemade Lamborghini
“海归”王宇和李林韬利用网上淘来的零件，打造了一辆纯手工中国版“兰博基尼”。(8月21日，北京) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
二人利用留学期间学到的知识，耗时1年、花费140万元，打造出他们的第一台超级跑车。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
两人在英国和德国留学时，接触到一项国外汽车改装流派——“Replica(高仿派)”。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
两人从复刻经典超跑入手，向兰博基尼经典车型鬼怪(Lamborghini Diablo)致敬。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
在场地赛道测试中，该跑车百公里加速仅需要4.8秒，最高时速达310公里。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
两人在北京管庄常营一间厂房内开始创作。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
包括刹车系统、方向盘、离合器总泵等总计近50种，上千件汽车配件的采购均来自淘宝网。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
令人惊叹的是，该车拥有完全人工打造的一款已经定型的空间管阵式车架，以及前后双摇臂系统和几近完美的48:52前后配重。 Picture taken August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundmore
兰博基尼特有的车身比例、“剪刀门”、“中出排气”等特点均得以完美再现。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
兰博基尼鬼怪(Lamborghini Diablo)是意大利汽车制造商兰博基尼于1990-2001年间生产的高性能中置引擎跑车。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
作为兰博基尼有史以来最风光的车型，鬼怪从1990年诞生诞生直到2001年退出历史舞台，生命周期长达11年。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
这种改装文化在国外被称为“Replica”——复刻，源自于对于钟爱之物的某种情结，复刻的唯一宗旨是原汁原味是一种对历史或者某一事件、某一车型状态的恢复。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
据淘宝网汽车类目相关工作人员介绍，目前淘宝网超级跑车配件商品种类总计3520，在线商品数量超过20000件，涉及阿斯顿马丁、奥迪R8、宾利、法拉利、兰博基尼、玛莎拉蒂等厂牌。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzimore
李林韬表示，希望在淘宝网强大的汽车配件供应链的支持下，从国外经典超跑车型的复制入手，创建自己的超跑品牌，成立世界级超跑设计团队，推动中国汽车工业的发展。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
他们希望通过此次车展结识更多有着相同梦想的人，一起在淘宝的支持下制作自己的“Dream Car”。REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
下一个
青奥会中国强力吸金 Nanjing Young Olympic 2014
东道主中国代表团在本届青奥会奖牌榜上保持领先地位，来自德国的国际奥委会主席巴赫称赞3,800名选手参与的本届青奥会的组织工作完美无瑕。
24小时时事新闻(8月28日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
《绝命毒师》领跑艾美奖 Emmy Awards 2014
第66届美国电视艾美奖颁奖典礼在洛杉矶诺基亚剧院举行， 《绝命毒师》获得包括剧情类最佳剧集、最佳男主角、男配角、女配角、最佳剧本在内的五项大奖。
24小时时事新闻(8月27日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.