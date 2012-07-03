香港回归15周年 Hong Kong: 15 years later
1997年6月22日，香港维多利亚港。2012年7月1日，香港回归15周年，回顾十多年间香港经济文化和民生的变化与现状。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
1998年6月30日，庆祝香港回归一周年前一天，艺术家将中国已故领导人邓小平和英国前首相撒切尔夫人会谈情景的蜡像陈烈在香港历史博物馆。这一提名为“历史时刻”的雕塑展现了1982年9月14日，两国领导人就恢复中国对香港恢复more
1997年6月30日，中国人民解放军驻港部队进驻香港欢送大会在深圳隆重举行。REUTERS/Larry Chan
1997年7月1日，人们在中环兰桂坊庆祝香港回归。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1997年7月1日，中英两国政府香港政权交接仪式在香港会议展览中心新翼的五楼大会堂举行，在象征中英两国政府香港政权交接的降旗、升旗仪式中，中国国旗升起(左)，英国国旗降下(右)。 REUTERS/Kimimasa Maymore
2003年9月25日，游客在山顶俯瞰维多利亚港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2003年5月22日，一名哀悼者戴着口罩为因SARS殉职的谢婉雯医生送行。谢婉雯为香港对抗SARS(非典型肺炎)疫症期间为抢救SARS病人而殉职的首位公立医院医生。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/RCS
2004年10月22日，居民在重阳节为祖先扫墓。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung
2005年6月11日，香港仔(Aberdeen)，人们举行端午节赛龙舟比赛。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/KI
2005年8月13日，“世界之胃”比赛在香港举行，参赛者在半决赛上吃饺子。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung ODLY KC/SA/TY
2006年7月30日，香港动漫电玩展期间，爱好者扮成日本漫画《金童卡修》的角色在维多利亚港前留影。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
好者扮成《星球大战》与《蝙蝠侠》的人物。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
2007年6月28日，一家购物商场展出已故中国领导人邓小平的蜡像，以庆祝香港回归10周年。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
2007年11月28日，一名选手在一五星级酒店参加名为“对冲基金搏击之夜”拳击比赛。这是一项白领间的拳击赛事，银行家和对冲基金经理们会在这里一决胜负，其目的是为一个名为“微笑行动”的儿童医疗慈善机构筹集资金。 REUTEmore
2008年8月12日，北京奥运会期间，日本骑手Yoshiaki Oiwa在香港赛马场参加马术三日赛。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年12月19日，外国游客模仿功夫巨星李小龙雕塑的动作。 REUTERS/Woody Wu
香港迪斯尼乐园表演者化妆成米老鼠。People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year more
香港厨师在一家铜锣湾旁的酒店烹饪鲍鱼。Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in thmore
Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed imore
People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland Chmore
H成龙回答香港国际电影节记者提问ong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcommore
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong Jumore
Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong onmore
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28more
Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Simore
An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor ofmore
People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoriamore
Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-dmore
Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule bemore
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong aftmore
A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, more
下一个
24小时时事新闻(7月4日) 24hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun 2012（2）
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
性丑闻主角卡恩被踢出家门 Strauss-Kahn Separated From Wife
(Reuters) -消息人士称，国际货币基金组织(IMF)前总裁卡恩(Dominique Strauss-Kahn)与妻子已分居。卡恩因涉嫌卷入法国一宗卖淫案正面临调查。
24小时时事新闻(7月3日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。