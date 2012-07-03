香港回归15周年 Hong Kong: 15 years later

香港厨师在一家铜锣湾旁的酒店烹饪鲍鱼。Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. The multi million-dollar trade in the small shellfish, prized by Chinese communities as a New Year dinner, sees a seasonal windfall both for the abalone industry and the criminal gangs who run poaching operations in Australia and New Zealand. With domestic sales insignificant, abalone fishermen in Australia and neighbouring New Zealand match their catch to meet Lunar New Year demand in restaurants in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Japan. Picture taken February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA)

Close