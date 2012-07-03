版本:
2012年 7月 3日

香港回归15周年 Hong Kong: 15 years later

1997年6月22日，香港维多利亚港。2012年7月1日，香港回归15周年，回顾十多年间香港经济文化和民生的变化与现状。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

1997年6月22日，香港维多利亚港。2012年7月1日，香港回归15周年，回顾十多年间香港经济文化和民生的变化与现状。 REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
1997年6月22日，香港维多利亚港。2012年7月1日，香港回归15周年，回顾十多年间香港经济文化和民生的变化与现状。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
1998年6月30日，庆祝香港回归一周年前一天，艺术家将中国已故领导人邓小平和英国前首相撒切尔夫人会谈情景的蜡像陈烈在香港历史博物馆。这一提名为“历史时刻”的雕塑展现了1982年9月14日，两国领导人就恢复中国对香港恢复行使主权进行磋商时的场景。 REUTERS/Larry Chan

1998年6月30日，庆祝香港回归一周年前一天，艺术家将中国已故领导人邓小平和英国前首相撒切尔夫人会谈情景的蜡像陈烈在香港历史博物馆。这一提名为"历史时刻"的雕塑展现了1982年9月14日，两国领导人就恢复中国对香港恢复行使主权进行磋商时的场景。 REUTERS/Larry Chan

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
1998年6月30日，庆祝香港回归一周年前一天，艺术家将中国已故领导人邓小平和英国前首相撒切尔夫人会谈情景的蜡像陈烈在香港历史博物馆。这一提名为“历史时刻”的雕塑展现了1982年9月14日，两国领导人就恢复中国对香港恢复行使主权进行磋商时的场景。 REUTERS/Larry Chan
1997年6月30日，中国人民解放军驻港部队进驻香港欢送大会在深圳隆重举行。REUTERS/Larry Chan

1997年6月30日，中国人民解放军驻港部队进驻香港欢送大会在深圳隆重举行。REUTERS/Larry Chan

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
1997年6月30日，中国人民解放军驻港部队进驻香港欢送大会在深圳隆重举行。REUTERS/Larry Chan
1997年7月1日，人们在中环兰桂坊庆祝香港回归。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

1997年7月1日，人们在中环兰桂坊庆祝香港回归。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
1997年7月1日，人们在中环兰桂坊庆祝香港回归。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1997年7月1日，中英两国政府香港政权交接仪式在香港会议展览中心新翼的五楼大会堂举行，在象征中英两国政府香港政权交接的降旗、升旗仪式中，中国国旗升起(左)，英国国旗降下(右)。 REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

1997年7月1日，中英两国政府香港政权交接仪式在香港会议展览中心新翼的五楼大会堂举行，在象征中英两国政府香港政权交接的降旗、升旗仪式中，中国国旗升起(左)，英国国旗降下(右)。 REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
1997年7月1日，中英两国政府香港政权交接仪式在香港会议展览中心新翼的五楼大会堂举行，在象征中英两国政府香港政权交接的降旗、升旗仪式中，中国国旗升起(左)，英国国旗降下(右)。 REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama
2003年9月25日，游客在山顶俯瞰维多利亚港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2003年9月25日，游客在山顶俯瞰维多利亚港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2003年9月25日，游客在山顶俯瞰维多利亚港。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2003年5月22日，一名哀悼者戴着口罩为因SARS殉职的谢婉雯医生送行。谢婉雯为香港对抗SARS(非典型肺炎)疫症期间为抢救SARS病人而殉职的首位公立医院医生。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/RCS

2003年5月22日，一名哀悼者戴着口罩为因SARS殉职的谢婉雯医生送行。谢婉雯为香港对抗SARS(非典型肺炎)疫症期间为抢救SARS病人而殉职的首位公立医院医生。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/RCS

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2003年5月22日，一名哀悼者戴着口罩为因SARS殉职的谢婉雯医生送行。谢婉雯为香港对抗SARS(非典型肺炎)疫症期间为抢救SARS病人而殉职的首位公立医院医生。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip BY/RCS
2004年10月22日，居民在重阳节为祖先扫墓。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2004年10月22日，居民在重阳节为祖先扫墓。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2004年10月22日，居民在重阳节为祖先扫墓。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung
2005年6月11日，香港仔(Aberdeen)，人们举行端午节赛龙舟比赛。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/KI

2005年6月11日，香港仔(Aberdeen)，人们举行端午节赛龙舟比赛。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/KI

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2005年6月11日，香港仔(Aberdeen)，人们举行端午节赛龙舟比赛。 REUTERS/Kin Cheung KC/KI
2005年8月13日，“世界之胃”比赛在香港举行，参赛者在半决赛上吃饺子。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung ODLY KC/SA/TY

2005年8月13日，"世界之胃"比赛在香港举行，参赛者在半决赛上吃饺子。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung ODLY KC/SA/TY

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2005年8月13日，“世界之胃”比赛在香港举行，参赛者在半决赛上吃饺子。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung ODLY KC/SA/TY
2006年7月30日，香港动漫电玩展期间，爱好者扮成日本漫画《金童卡修》的角色在维多利亚港前留影。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2006年7月30日，香港动漫电玩展期间，爱好者扮成日本漫画《金童卡修》的角色在维多利亚港前留影。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2006年7月30日，香港动漫电玩展期间，爱好者扮成日本漫画《金童卡修》的角色在维多利亚港前留影。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
好者扮成《星球大战》与《蝙蝠侠》的人物。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

好者扮成《星球大战》与《蝙蝠侠》的人物。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
好者扮成《星球大战》与《蝙蝠侠》的人物。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
2007年6月28日，一家购物商场展出已故中国领导人邓小平的蜡像，以庆祝香港回归10周年。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2007年6月28日，一家购物商场展出已故中国领导人邓小平的蜡像，以庆祝香港回归10周年。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2007年6月28日，一家购物商场展出已故中国领导人邓小平的蜡像，以庆祝香港回归10周年。 REUTERS/Paul Yeung
2007年11月28日，一名选手在一五星级酒店参加名为“对冲基金搏击之夜”拳击比赛。这是一项白领间的拳击赛事，银行家和对冲基金经理们会在这里一决胜负，其目的是为一个名为“微笑行动”的儿童医疗慈善机构筹集资金。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2007年11月28日，一名选手在一五星级酒店参加名为"对冲基金搏击之夜"拳击比赛。这是一项白领间的拳击赛事，银行家和对冲基金经理们会在这里一决胜负，其目的是为一个名为"微笑行动"的儿童医疗慈善机构筹集资金。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2007年11月28日，一名选手在一五星级酒店参加名为“对冲基金搏击之夜”拳击比赛。这是一项白领间的拳击赛事，银行家和对冲基金经理们会在这里一决胜负，其目的是为一个名为“微笑行动”的儿童医疗慈善机构筹集资金。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年8月12日，北京奥运会期间，日本骑手Yoshiaki Oiwa在香港赛马场参加马术三日赛。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2008年8月12日，北京奥运会期间，日本骑手Yoshiaki Oiwa在香港赛马场参加马术三日赛。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2008年8月12日，北京奥运会期间，日本骑手Yoshiaki Oiwa在香港赛马场参加马术三日赛。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2008年12月19日，外国游客模仿功夫巨星李小龙雕塑的动作。 REUTERS/Woody Wu

2008年12月19日，外国游客模仿功夫巨星李小龙雕塑的动作。 REUTERS/Woody Wu

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
2008年12月19日，外国游客模仿功夫巨星李小龙雕塑的动作。 REUTERS/Woody Wu
香港迪斯尼乐园表演者化妆成米老鼠。People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland January 21, 2008. Their new dressing, along with other activities, form the "Year of the Mouse Celebration" held by the entertainment theme park for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Rat. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)

香港迪斯尼乐园表演者化妆成米老鼠。People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year more

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
香港迪斯尼乐园表演者化妆成米老鼠。People dressed as cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie greet visitors with their latest Year of the Mouse costumes at Hong Kong Disneyland January 21, 2008. Their new dressing, along with other activities, form the "Year of the Mouse Celebration" held by the entertainment theme park for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Rat. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)
香港厨师在一家铜锣湾旁的酒店烹饪鲍鱼。Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. The multi million-dollar trade in the small shellfish, prized by Chinese communities as a New Year dinner, sees a seasonal windfall both for the abalone industry and the criminal gangs who run poaching operations in Australia and New Zealand. With domestic sales insignificant, abalone fishermen in Australia and neighbouring New Zealand match their catch to meet Lunar New Year demand in restaurants in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Japan. Picture taken February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA)

香港厨师在一家铜锣湾旁的酒店烹饪鲍鱼。Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in thmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
香港厨师在一家铜锣湾旁的酒店烹饪鲍鱼。Hong Kong's chef Yeung Koon-yat cooks abalones at the kitchen of his Forum restaurant in the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong February 6, 2008. The multi million-dollar trade in the small shellfish, prized by Chinese communities as a New Year dinner, sees a seasonal windfall both for the abalone industry and the criminal gangs who run poaching operations in Australia and New Zealand. With domestic sales insignificant, abalone fishermen in Australia and neighbouring New Zealand match their catch to meet Lunar New Year demand in restaurants in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and Japan. Picture taken February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA)
Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. The monthly rent of a caged-bed, the lowest standard for a shelter in Hong Kong besides sleeping on the street, costs $150. Hong Kong's unemployment rate has risen to five percent, the highest level since June 2006, government said on Tuesday. Labour Secretary Matthew Cheung said the worsening job market was noticeable and he expects unemployment to rise further, government radio reported. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA BUSINESS POLITICS)

Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed imore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Kong Siu-kau, 63, a cage home resident for several years relying on government pension, sits in his cage bed in Hong Kong March 20, 2009. The monthly rent of a caged-bed, the lowest standard for a shelter in Hong Kong besides sleeping on the street, costs $150. Hong Kong's unemployment rate has risen to five percent, the highest level since June 2006, government said on Tuesday. Labour Secretary Matthew Cheung said the worsening job market was noticeable and he expects unemployment to rise further, government radio reported. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA BUSINESS POLITICS)
People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland China for recycling, in Hong Kong on Earth Day April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA ENVIRONMENT)

People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland Chmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
People walk near piles of waste paper products stored at a collection site before being shipped to mainland China for recycling, in Hong Kong on Earth Day April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA ENVIRONMENT)
H成龙回答香港国际电影节记者提问ong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival in Hong Kong February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)

H成龙回答香港国际电影节记者提问ong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcommore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
H成龙回答香港国际电影节记者提问ong Kong actor Jackie Chan speaks to reporters as he attends a promotional event for the upcoming Hong Kong International Film Festival in Hong Kong February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam (CHINA SPORT)

Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong Jumore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Competitors watch a performance from backstage during the Hong Kong Bodybuilding Championships in Hong Kong June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Aaron Tam (CHINA SPORT)
Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on a misty day December 15, 2009. The promenade is modelled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it honours celebrities of the Hong Kong film industry. REUTERS/Tim Chong (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW CITYSCAPE TRAVEL)

Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong onmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Two policemen patrol the Avenue of Stars, along the Victoria Harbour waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on a misty day December 15, 2009. The promenade is modelled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it honours celebrities of the Hong Kong film industry. REUTERS/Tim Chong (CHINA - Tags: CRIME LAW CITYSCAPE TRAVEL)
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. After three decades in the same boxy dwelling Chang grew up in, he has come up with an innovative answer to the increasingly cramped lives of many urban dwellers -- the science fiction-like "domestic transformer". Picture taken January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION SOCIETY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28more

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Hong Kong architect Gary Chang rests in a hammock inside his 32-square-metre apartment in Hong Kong January 28, 2010. After three decades in the same boxy dwelling Chang grew up in, he has come up with an innovative answer to the increasingly cramped lives of many urban dwellers -- the science fiction-like "domestic transformer". Picture taken January 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION SOCIETY IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SCI TECH)

Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Simore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Customers buy the iPhone 4 after midnight at the Smartone outlet in Hong Kong July 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SCI TECH)
An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011. The hotel, which occupies floors 102 to 118 inside the ICC, staged its opening ceremony in early May, becoming the world's highest hotel. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY TRAVEL)

An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor ofmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
An employee poses in front of a window overlooking Victoria Harbour from a standard room on the 109th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the International Commerce Centre (ICC), the world's fourth tallest building, in Hong Kong May 11, 2011. The hotel, which occupies floors 102 to 118 inside the ICC, staged its opening ceremony in early May, becoming the world's highest hotel. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY TRAVEL)
People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2007 to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)

People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoriamore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
People walk past a statue of the Goddess of Democracy as they join a candlelight vigil at Hong Kong's Victoria Park June 4, 2007 to mark the 18th anniversary of the military crackdown of a pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA)
Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-dmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Rugby fans dressed as radiation safety inspectors chat on the spectators stand during the first of the three-day Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SPORT RUGBY IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule beds inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TRAVEL BUSINESS)

Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule bemore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Eric Wong (R), managing director of a capsule bed manufacturer, and his son Osbert pose in modified capsule beds inside a showroom in Hong Kong January 7, 2012. The beds, which are modified for the Hong Kong market, have adjustable ceilings, a larger air conditioner and a TV. They are aimed at university students and budget mainland Chinese travellers visiting the territory and will cost $450 a month or $30 a night, according to the manufacturer. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY TRAVEL BUSINESS)
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a defense strategy on January 5, 2012 that would expand the U.S. military presence in Asia but shrink the overall size of the force as the Pentagon seeks to reduce spending by nearly half a trillion dollars after a decade of war. Picture taken November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg/Handout (CHINA - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong aftmore

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington man the rails as the ship pulls out of Hong Kong after a five-day port visit in this U.S. Navy handout photo dated November 14, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama unveiled a defense strategy on January 5, 2012 that would expand the U.S. military presence in Asia but shrink the overall size of the force as the Pentagon seeks to reduce spending by nearly half a trillion dollars after a decade of war. Picture taken November 14, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erin Devenberg/Handout (CHINA - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on July 1, 2012 to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. Picture taken May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS TRAVEL ANNIVERSARY)

A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, more

2012年 7月 3日 星期二
A plaque is partly hidden between the roots of a banyan tree at the King George V Memorial Park in Hong Kong, one of the few parks bearing the former colonial links to the territory's past May 25, 2012. Chinese President Hu Jintao will pay an official visit on July 1, 2012 to mark the 15th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese sovereignty. Picture taken May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS TRAVEL ANNIVERSARY)
