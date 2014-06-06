香港：居不易 死亦难 Hong Kong Cemetery
在香港，高地价令市民居不易，而另一件事同样让人纠结，那就是购买最后的安息地，就连富豪对此也苦恼不已。(2014年5月29日，香港市内的一片墓地。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
上世纪70年代晚期出现的土地短缺问题迫使香港禁止建新的永久墓地，规定葬于公众坟场墓穴逾六年的骸骨必须迁移或捡拾加以火化。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
但对于每年死亡人数超过四万人的香港，这样的政策对缓解墓地紧张并未起到太大作用。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
如果亲人选择将逝者遗骸从公众坟场迁出火化，其他人才有可能通过抽签获得土葬位置，但往往要等上好几年才有这种机会。(2013年5月16日，亚洲殡葬展在香港举行。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
若死者是教会成员，且所在教会有可用的私人墓地，这种情况十分罕见，墓地费用可能高达300万港元（38.69万美元）。(2011年10月28日，香港的一处墓地。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
获得一个政府骨灰龛位可能要等上五年，每个龛位3,000多港元。根据官方数据，一个政府骨灰龛位有超过21,800死者在排队等待。(2004年10月22日，市民在墓地祭扫。)REUTERS/Kin Cheung
殡仪服务供应商称，该市另有10万盒骨灰存放在殡仪馆或殡仪公司，其中一些在等墓地机会出现。(2004年10月22日，市民在墓地祭扫。) REUTERS/Kin Cheung
若等不及，需花高达100万港元(12.9万美元)在私营骨灰安置场所买一个A4纸大小的龛位。(2010年5月13日，亚洲殡葬展在香港举行。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港豪宅价格大约为每平方米151,389港元，而一块63平方英寸(0.04平方米)、“风水最好”的私人墓地价值180万港元。(2013年10月25日，香港一处在建工地。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
由于这种短缺情况未见缓解迹象，一些殡仪服务供应商在老龄化的香港富人阶层中看到大商机。(2013年2月22日，香港林立的住宅楼。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
过去10年，与香港紧邻的广东永久墓地价格至少上涨10倍，达到20万元人民币左右。在距香港只有1小时航程的澳门，一块永久墓地至少需要100万港元。(2013年2月4日，香港一处老旧居民楼。) REUTERS/Bobby Ymore
一名承办丧葬的负责人表示，“在香港，即使腰缠万贯，也很难买到最后的安息地。”(2012年8月29日，香港高楼林立。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
