香港警方驱离中环示威者 Hong Democracy
2014年7月1日，香港民众参加七一大游行。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
游行活动组织方称，有超过51万人参加了游行。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
游行从维多利亚公园出发，最终抵达中环遮打道。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名女子带着孩子参加七一大游行。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名警察在游行现场执勤。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
警方驱逐示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
以学生团体为主的民众在中环静坐示威。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
一名示威者在汇丰总部外的街道上休息。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
7月2日，警方要求活动人士撤离。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
警方展开行动，把一些示威者抬走。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
示威者手挽手抵制警方驱离。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
示威者抵制警方驱离。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
示威者被警方带走。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
香港民众周二公众假期过后，周三返回工作岗位，示威活动可能会扰乱中环交通。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
