香港电影金像奖颁奖典礼 Hong Kong Film Awards 2013
4月13日，第32届香港金像奖在香港文化中心举行，获12项提名的《寒战》拿下最佳电影、最佳编剧、最佳导演、最佳男主角等9项大奖，成为最大赢家。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
梁家辉凭借《寒战》获封最佳男主角。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
杨千嬅凭借《春娇与志明》获封最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
郑中基凭借《低俗喜剧》获得最佳男配角。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
陈静凭借《低俗喜剧》获得最佳女配角。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
张学友凭借《大上海》主题曲《定风波》获得最佳原创电影歌曲奖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
周显扬凭借《大追捕》获得新晋导演奖。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
《一九四二》获最佳两岸华语电影。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
刘德华和刘嘉玲担任颁奖嘉宾。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
郭富城在现场颁奖。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
成龙携“龙女郎”张蓝心亮相红毯。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
范晓萱。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
刘德华与郑秀文。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
刘青云、郭霭明夫妇。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
叶德娴。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
杨千嬅。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
韩国男星崔始源。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
梁咏琪。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
梁朝伟、刘嘉玲夫妇。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
文咏珊。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
张家辉。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
杜汶泽夫妇。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
