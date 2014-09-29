香港爆发大规模示威活动 Hong Kong demands democracy 4
9月29日，一名示威者在警察对其驱散时举起双手。香港暴发了自1997年回归以来最严重的示威活动，防暴警察29日凌晨施放催泪瓦斯，试图驱散示威人群。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9月29日，示威者围困香港政府总部大楼。中国政府上月拒绝港人自由选举的要求，导致抗议人士发出“占中”威胁。北京当局对香港下任特首人选做出限制。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9月29日，一名示威者将眼睛裹住，以阻挡警察的催泪瓦斯。警方迄今已逮捕78人，包括学生组织“学民思潮”(Scholarism)17岁的领袖黄之锋。REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9月29日，示威者占领前往中环的主要道路。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
9月29日，一名示威者向防暴警察扔伞。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月29日，旺角地区，一名示威者戴上防毒面具。REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
9月28日，一名示威者拦截防暴警察。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月28日，一名示威者站在栏杆上。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月28日，示威者将“政府总部”的指示牌给贴改成“市民总部”。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月28日，示威者躺着休息。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月28日，成千上万名示威者占领通往中环的道路。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月28日，防爆警察向示威者发射催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月28日，示威者奔跑躲避催泪瓦斯。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月27日，示威者在政府办公大楼外举行集会。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月27日，一名男子绘画示威场景。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月27日，警察将一名试图冲突政府总部的示威者抬走。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月27日，示威者与警察发生攻击。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月27日，防暴警察喷洒胡椒喷雾。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月27日，示威者躲避警察喷洒的胡椒喷雾。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月27日，一名示威者在防暴警察前面举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月27日，一名女子帮助一名遭胡椒喷雾击中的示威者冲洗眼睛。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月26日，示威学生坐在警察设置的栅栏后面。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
9月26日，示威者头戴印有“人民做主”的丝带。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月26日，警察包围闯入政府总部限制区的示威者。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
9月25日，在餐厅用餐的顾客观看学生示威游行。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
9月23日，警察阻止示威学生闯入政府总部。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
