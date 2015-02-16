香港商场发生围堵内地旅客事件
2月15日，香港市民在一家商场发起反水货客行动，抗议内地自由行旅客过多，影响居民生活。(警察阻止示威者。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
示威者一度与内地旅客口角，情况一度混乱，警方曾施放胡椒喷雾，并带走多人。(示威者戴着口罩朝内地游客大喊。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
示威者朝内地游客做手势。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
示威者举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
示威者聚集参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的男子(中)。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的内地游客(左)。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
一名示威者通过百叶窗观看示威现场。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
警察逮捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
示威者与警察对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
记者拍摄示威现场遗留的一个行李箱。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
