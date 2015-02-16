版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 16日 星期一 14:12 BJT

香港商场发生围堵内地旅客事件

2月15日，香港市民在一家商场发起反水货客行动，抗议内地自由行旅客过多，影响居民生活。(警察阻止示威者。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2月15日，香港市民在一家商场发起反水货客行动，抗议内地自由行旅客过多，影响居民生活。(警察阻止示威者。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
2月15日，香港市民在一家商场发起反水货客行动，抗议内地自由行旅客过多，影响居民生活。(警察阻止示威者。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 11
示威者一度与内地旅客口角，情况一度混乱，警方曾施放胡椒喷雾，并带走多人。(示威者戴着口罩朝内地游客大喊。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

示威者一度与内地旅客口角，情况一度混乱，警方曾施放胡椒喷雾，并带走多人。(示威者戴着口罩朝内地游客大喊。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者一度与内地旅客口角，情况一度混乱，警方曾施放胡椒喷雾，并带走多人。(示威者戴着口罩朝内地游客大喊。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 11
示威者朝内地游客做手势。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

示威者朝内地游客做手势。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者朝内地游客做手势。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 11
示威者举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

示威者举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者举着标语牌。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Close
4 / 11
示威者聚集参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

示威者聚集参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者聚集参加抗议活动。 REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Close
5 / 11
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的男子(中)。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的男子(中)。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的男子(中)。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 11
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的内地游客(左)。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的内地游客(左)。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者制止一名据称击打其他示威者的内地游客(左)。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 11
一名示威者通过百叶窗观看示威现场。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

一名示威者通过百叶窗观看示威现场。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
一名示威者通过百叶窗观看示威现场。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 11
警察逮捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

警察逮捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
警察逮捕一名示威者。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 11
示威者与警察对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

示威者与警察对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
示威者与警察对峙。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 11
记者拍摄示威现场遗留的一个行李箱。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

记者拍摄示威现场遗留的一个行李箱。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2015年 2月 16日 星期一
记者拍摄示威现场遗留的一个行李箱。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
全球十大最安全国家和地区

全球十大最安全国家和地区

下一个

全球十大最安全国家和地区

全球十大最安全国家和地区

犯罪率被视为决定一个国家安全与否的主要因素，其他还包括天灾、贪腐、恐怖主义、经济危机和文化等。全球十大最安全国家和地区排行榜就是依据上述条件，以及经济与和平研究所（IEP）自2007年来每年都会公布的全球和平指数得出。

2015年 2月 15日
疯狂自拍客

疯狂自拍客

手机视图年代，无论时间地点，人人爱自拍。

2015年 2月 13日
真爱至上

真爱至上

情人节将至，世界各地的爱侣们互相表达浓浓爱意。

2015年 2月 13日
真爱至上

真爱至上

情人节将至，世界各地的爱侣们互相表达浓浓爱意。

2015年 2月 12日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐