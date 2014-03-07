版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 7日 星期五 14:54 BJT

向污染宣战 Hope for a green China

中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，能源结构调整势在必行。(摄于2013年5月7日，辽宁沈阳) REUTERS/Stringer

中国国务院总理李克强表示，中国准备向污染宣战，政府将推出多项措施治理污染问题，要鼓励发展太阳能、风电，开工一批水电、核电项目。(2013年9月16日，湖北宜昌，一名工人检查居民楼顶的太阳能板。) REUTERS/Stringer

近年来，中国空气污染越发严重，多个地区长期出现大面积雾霾，PM2.5指数超标威胁着民众的健康，令大气污染治理迫在眉睫。(2013年12月9日，山西太原，热电厂的烟囱冒出滚滚浓烟。) REUTERS/Stringer

但目前新能源利用情况并不理想，全国太阳能发电比重只占0.1%，2013年弃风电量超150亿度，平均弃风率为10%。( 2013年9月15日，甘肃瓜州，一处风力发电基地。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年4月20日，在上海车展上，斯柯达Green E Line电动车。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年1月12日，北京，车辆在雾霾天行驶在三环路上。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2010年7月28日，湖北宜昌，记者拍摄三峡大坝泄洪景观。REUTERS/Stringer

2011年6月20日，河北保定，一名工人在国电联合动力技术有限公司的车间内经过一个风轮机。REUTERS/David Gray

2013年10月28日，辽宁沈阳，一栋大厦上的电子显示屏。 REUTERS

2011年5月18日，山东邹平，一名工人在风里发电设备厂内工作。REUTERS/China Daily

2011年1月18日，辽宁调兵山的风力发电场。 REUTERS/Sheng Li

2013年11月19日，新疆五家渠，居民楼笼罩在雾霾中。 REUTERS/Stringer

2014年1月13日，安徽滁州，工人在电缆塔上工作。 REUTERS/China Daily

中国水污染情况也很严重，有关部门对全国118个城市连续监测的数据显示，约64%的城市地下水遭受严重污染，33%的地下水受到轻度污染，基本清洁的城市地下水只有3%。(2011年12月13日，河南洛阳，一条被污染的河流。) REUTERS/China Daily

2012年5月18日，江苏南京，工人测试LED灯。 REUTERS/Sean Yong

2014年《水污染防治行动计划》初步完成，重点将对水源以及是污染进行根本性的治理和监管。根据环保部的预计，此次行动投资的总金额将超过2万亿元。这也成为新中国成立以来最大的一笔水污染治理投资。(2009年6月19日，安徽合肥，渔民在蓝藻泛滥的巢湖内划船。) REUTERS/Jianan Yu

2013年9月15日，甘肃瓜州，一处风力发电场。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年9月19日，甘肃民勤县，一只手套放在干涸的农田里。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年8月7日，湖北三峡大坝附近，船只行驶在长江流域。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年11月25日，山东青岛，工人清理中石化输油管线爆燃事故中的漏油。 REUTERS/Stringer

2013年9月16日，甘肃敦煌，一名工人检查太阳能板。REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年2月24日，吉林省吉林市，一位老人在松花江边锻炼身体。 REUTERS/Stringer

2006年5月9日，山西长治，矿工在矿下工作。 REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2013年2月28日，北京，一名女子在雾霾天戴着口罩骑车。REUTERS/China Daily

2013年11月20日，上海浦东地区一景。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

