悉尼人质劫持事件
2014年12月15日，澳大利亚悉尼市中心一家咖啡馆发生人质劫持事件。澳洲警方表示，谈判人员已经与悉尼咖啡馆劫持人质的持枪者进行了接触，但拒绝猜测劫持人质者的动机。(特警包围事发咖啡馆。) REUTERS/David Gmore
根据最新的电视片段显示，数名人质跑出咖啡馆。(12月5日，一名人质跑出咖啡馆。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月5日，一名人质跑向警察。跑出的两名女性均身穿围裙，表明她们是Lindt咖啡馆的职员。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月5日，全副武装的警察包围了位于澳洲央行所在的马丁广场的Lindt咖啡馆，该地区还有数家商业银行，离新南威尔士州议会也很近。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
澳大利亚总理阿博特称，并不清楚此次质事件是否存在政治动机，不过一些迹象显示有这种可能。(12月5日，特警包围事发咖啡馆。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
透过咖啡馆的窗户可看到黑色的旗帜，上面有白色的阿拉伯文字。这令人担心事件可能与伊斯兰激进分子有关。(12月5日，特警包围事发咖啡馆。) REUTERS/David Gray
澳大利亚支持美国对叙利亚和伊拉克境内“伊斯兰国”武装的打击行动，该国高度警惕穆斯林激进分子或从中东战场归来的本国人。(12月5日，特警包围事发咖啡馆。) REUTERS/David Gray
新南威尔士警方在Twitter发帖称：“警方正在马丁广场执行行动，建议人们避开该区域。”(12月5日，一位老人在警察的协助下被疏散。) REUTERS/David Gray
目击证人称，有约两百人被拦在警戒线外，现场有消防人员。 REUTERS/David Gray
12月5日，警戒线外的围观群众。 REUTERS/David Gray
12月5日，一名警察在Lindt咖啡馆附近警戒。 REUTERS/David Gray
当地媒体称，附近的悉尼歌剧院发现可疑包裹后已进行疏散。(12月5日，特警包围事发咖啡馆。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
