热狗大胃王 Hot Dog Warriors
国际吃热狗大赛于2012年7月4日美国国庆节在康尼岛举行，现场吸引数万名游客观赛，比赛胜利者会获得4万美元现金大奖。(7月3日，一名男子搬运热狗为比赛做准备。) REUTERS/Mike Segar
上届男子冠军切斯纳(Joey Chestnut)和外号“黑寡妇”的韩裔女子冠军托马斯(Sonya Thomas)在本届比赛中将继续挑战冠军。 REUTERS/Mike Segar
卫冕冠军美国加利福尼亚州选手切斯纳以10分钟内吃掉68个热狗的成绩，夺得他在该项赛事的六连冠。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
托马斯则以10分钟内吃掉45个热狗的成绩夺得女子组冠军，成功卫冕并创造新的吉尼斯世界纪录，获得1万美元奖金。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
今年共有近30名选手参加男子组与女子组的比赛。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
国际吃热狗大赛源始于1916年，每年7月4日举行，是纽约庆祝国庆节的传统特色活动。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
观众扮成热狗、芥末、调味番茄酱、调味料和炸薯条观赛。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
热狗帽子。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
切斯纳参展示“金腰带”。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
切斯纳奋力吃热狗。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
参赛者们狼吞虎咽。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
托马斯身披美国国旗庆祝夺冠。REUTERS/Eric Thayer
切斯纳获胜。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
