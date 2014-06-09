版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 9日 星期一 11:25 BJT

明年G8峰会在哪儿举行 Hotel Castle Elmau

2014年6月5日，为期两天的西方七国集团(G7)峰会在比利时首都布鲁塞尔闭幕。此次峰会是俄罗斯17年来首度被“拒之门外”，乌克兰问题成为会议的焦点。 REUTERS/Yves Herman

2015年度G8峰会时隔8年后再次在德国召开，会议将在德国南部五星酒店Elmau城堡举行。(摄于2014年6月2日) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

按照惯例，参加G8峰会的国家分别是美国、加拿大、英国、法国、日本、德国、意大利和俄罗斯，会议时间需要各国首脑协商后才能确定。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

位于德奥边境的Elmau城堡酒店被誉为全德国最美的度假酒店。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

酒店大堂。(摄于2014年3月25日) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

大堂内设有壁炉。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

大堂内的沙发座椅。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

大堂内的台灯。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

休闲座椅。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

大厅。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

走廊。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

休闲躺椅。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

餐厅。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

餐台。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

一名服务人员布置餐桌。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

客房。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

客房。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

洗手间。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

