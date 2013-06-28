体验“飞檐走壁” House of mirrors
只要巧妙地组合使用和控制好镜子的反射角度，能够形成很多令人惊叹的效果。(摄于2013年6月26日，英国伦敦)REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
阿根廷艺术家莱安德罗·埃利希(Leandro Erlich)的现代艺术作品“多尔斯顿之家”(Dalston House)就是运用这种镜子来形成人错视觉的。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
在伦敦东部，莱安德罗·埃利希在地面上制作出了一个典型的后维多利亚时期的阶梯式房屋的外部，并在其45°的上方放置了一块镜子。这样一来，游客们便可以在精心制作的房屋上摆出各种造型，反射到镜子上的动作会很逼真。 REUTERSmore
“蜘蛛侠”。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
高处不胜寒。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
零重力漂浮。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
奋力逃生。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
挂在墙上。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
极力攀爬。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
面对面。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
坐着观景。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
飞檐走壁。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
倒挂。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
不走“正道”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
风景独好。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
