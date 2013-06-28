版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 11:25 BJT

体验“飞檐走壁” House of mirrors

只要巧妙地组合使用和控制好镜子的反射角度，能够形成很多令人惊叹的效果。(摄于2013年6月26日，英国伦敦)REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

只要巧妙地组合使用和控制好镜子的反射角度，能够形成很多令人惊叹的效果。(摄于2013年6月26日，英国伦敦)REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
只要巧妙地组合使用和控制好镜子的反射角度，能够形成很多令人惊叹的效果。(摄于2013年6月26日，英国伦敦)REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
1 / 15
阿根廷艺术家莱安德罗·埃利希(Leandro Erlich)的现代艺术作品“多尔斯顿之家”(Dalston House)就是运用这种镜子来形成人错视觉的。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

阿根廷艺术家莱安德罗·埃利希(Leandro Erlich)的现代艺术作品“多尔斯顿之家”(Dalston House)就是运用这种镜子来形成人错视觉的。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
阿根廷艺术家莱安德罗·埃利希(Leandro Erlich)的现代艺术作品“多尔斯顿之家”(Dalston House)就是运用这种镜子来形成人错视觉的。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 15
在伦敦东部，莱安德罗·埃利希在地面上制作出了一个典型的后维多利亚时期的阶梯式房屋的外部，并在其45°的上方放置了一块镜子。这样一来，游客们便可以在精心制作的房屋上摆出各种造型，反射到镜子上的动作会很逼真。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

在伦敦东部，莱安德罗·埃利希在地面上制作出了一个典型的后维多利亚时期的阶梯式房屋的外部，并在其45°的上方放置了一块镜子。这样一来，游客们便可以在精心制作的房屋上摆出各种造型，反射到镜子上的动作会很逼真。 REUTERSmore

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
在伦敦东部，莱安德罗·埃利希在地面上制作出了一个典型的后维多利亚时期的阶梯式房屋的外部，并在其45°的上方放置了一块镜子。这样一来，游客们便可以在精心制作的房屋上摆出各种造型，反射到镜子上的动作会很逼真。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
3 / 15
“蜘蛛侠”。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

“蜘蛛侠”。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
“蜘蛛侠”。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 15
高处不胜寒。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

高处不胜寒。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
高处不胜寒。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 15
零重力漂浮。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

零重力漂浮。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
零重力漂浮。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 15
奋力逃生。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

奋力逃生。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
奋力逃生。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 15
挂在墙上。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

挂在墙上。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
挂在墙上。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
8 / 15
极力攀爬。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

极力攀爬。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
极力攀爬。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 15
面对面。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

面对面。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
面对面。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 15
坐着观景。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

坐着观景。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
坐着观景。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 15
飞檐走壁。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

飞檐走壁。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
飞檐走壁。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 15
倒挂。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

倒挂。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
倒挂。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 15
不走“正道”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

不走“正道”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
不走“正道”。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 15
风景独好。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

风景独好。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
风景独好。REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

下一个

本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly

(Reuters) -聚焦6月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2013年 6月 28日
路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun(2) 2013

路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun(2) 2013

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 6月 27日
中国企业家驰骋海外 Investing Abroad

中国企业家驰骋海外 Investing Abroad

(Reuters) - 越来越多的中国企业家走出国门，投资海外大型项目。中国商人王靖因计划承建尼加拉瓜运河，近日成为媒体焦点。

2013年 6月 27日
最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013

最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013

(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布全球最具权势名人榜，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。

2013年 6月 27日

精选图集

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐