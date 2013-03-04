“国五条”细则降温楼市 Housing China
中国国务院公布房地产调控政策细则《关于继续做好房地产市场调控工作的通知》，要求继续严格执行商品住房限购措施，同时严格执行二套及以上住房信贷政策，对房价过快上涨城市可进一步提高二套房首付比例和贷款利率。(摄于2013年2月more
去年底以来中国部分城市楼市“量价齐升”，国务院2月20日出台“国五条”令市场调控预期逐步升温。本次细则要求进一步完善现行住房限购措施，限购区域应覆盖城市全部行政区域；限购住房类型应包括所有新建商品住房和二手住房；购房资格more
通知要求，银行业金融机构要进一步落实好对首套房贷款的首付款比例和贷款利率政策，严格执行第二套（及以上）住房信贷政策。(2013年2月28日，北京门头沟，一对夫妇在屋内展示一个毛泽东雕塑。)REUTERS/Kim Kyunmore
通知表示，对房价上涨过快的城市，人民银行当地分支机构可根据城市人民政府新建商品住房价格控制目标和政策要求，进一步提高第二套住房贷款的首付款比例和贷款利率。(摄于2012年6月19日，香港) REUTERS/Bobby Ymore
至于众所关注的房产税，国务院通知要求，要总结个人住房房产税改革试点城市经验，加快推进扩大试点工作，引导住房合理消费。(摄于2013年1月18日，海南陵水黎族自治县) REUTERS/Stringer
国务院通知称，当前房地产市场调控仍处在关键时期，房价上涨预期增强，不同地区房地产市场出现分化。要加强市场监管和预期管理，正确解读市场走势和有关调控政策措施，引导社会舆论，稳定市场预期。(摄于2012年10月17日，上海)more
通知强调，对诱导购房者违反限购、限贷等政策措施，造谣、传谣以及炒作不实信息误导消费者的企业、机构、媒体和个人，要进行严肃处理。(摄于2012年8月7日，湖北巴东) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
中国指数研究院3月1日公布数据就显示，2月百城新建住宅均价同比延续涨势且扩大涨幅，环比则九连涨，房价上涨城市个数亦较前月增加。(摄于2011年10月26日，上海) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2013年2月4日，香港深水埗。 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
2012年7月24日，湖北武汉。REUTERS/Stringer
2012年4月8日，湖北武汉。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年11月19日，安徽田英镇。 REUTERS/David Gray
2012年8月8日，北京。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
2012年3月18日，辽宁沈阳，曾令军一家三口租住在一家废旧旅馆的厕所内。 REUTERS/Stringer
2012年11月12日，安徽合肥，一户居民居住在废旧公交车内。 REUTERS/Stringer
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
美国女性高薪工作榜 Best-Paying Jobs For Women
(Reuters) - 福布斯网站公布2013年美国女性高薪工作排行榜，药剂师以97,500美元的年收入居首，该领域从业者中女性占52%，收入与同行业男性相仿。
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(2月22日-3月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月22日至3月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
