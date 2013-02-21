HTC One亮相
2013年2月19日，HTC公司在伦敦和纽约两地同时发布HTC本年度智能机新品HTC One。(HTC公司CEO周永明在伦敦发布会上介绍产品。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
HTC One采用一块4.7英寸1080P屏幕，搭载高通骁龙600四核1.7GHz处理器，内置2GB RAM+32GB/64GB ROM。(摄于伦敦) REUTERS/Toby Melville
HTC One采用一体式铝金属机身。(HTC总裁詹森·麦肯泽在纽约发布会上展示HTC One。) REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HTC One后置摄像头像素仅为400万像素，但拍照效果非常不错，它搭载F/2.0光圈与突破性UltraPixels感光组件，支持光学防抖，能够在低光环境获得更大的感光面积，从而收到一般智能手机3倍的光线。(摄于伦敦) more
HTC One配备了一块2300mAh的电池，机身厚度为9.3mm，共有黑白两色可供选择。(摄于纽约) REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HTC One手机将于3月上市，价格裸机售650欧元，折合人民币5,400元左右。(摄于伦敦) REUTERS/Toby Melville
英国伦敦，一名男子在HTC One发布会上使用手机。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
HTC公司CEO周永明介绍HTC One。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
美国互联网公司AOL首席执行官蒂姆·阿姆斯特朗(Tim Armstrong)出席HTC One发布会。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
美国纽约，HTC总裁詹森·麦肯泽(Jason MacKenzie)在发布会上展示HTC One。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
一名与会者体验HTC One。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
全新体验。REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
HTC One的屏幕界面。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
