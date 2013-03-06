“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died
2013年3月5日，委内瑞拉总统查韦斯与癌症抗争两年后去世，结束了14年的统治生涯，享年58岁。(摄于2012年12月10日，加拉加斯) REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
查韦斯于2011年中期查出患有癌症，之后在古巴接受过四次手术治疗，在2012年12月11日接受最后一次手术后，他一直没有公开露面。(接受治疗的查韦斯与两个女儿在古巴哈瓦那的照片。) REUTERS/Ministry ofmore
委内瑞拉副总统马杜罗(Nicolas Maduro)在电视讲话中宣布，总统查韦斯于3月5日下午4时25分(北京时间3月6日凌晨4点55分)去世，这是一个十分悲痛的时刻。(摄于2012年11月1日，加拉加斯) REUTERmore
查韦斯的去世将令委内瑞拉进行新的总统选举，这会令该国的社会主义“革命”在没有他这个关键人物的情况下面临能否生存的考验。(2012年10月6日，加拉加斯，查韦斯拿着一杯咖啡在记者会上讲话。) REUTERS/Tomas Bmore
2012年10月7日，查韦斯在总统大选中轻松获胜，赢得了新的六年总统任期。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
12月10日，加拉加斯，查韦斯举行新国防部长的宣誓仪式。 REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
12月10日，西蒙玻利瓦尔国际机场，查韦斯准备乘坐飞机前往古巴接受治疗。 REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
12月9日，查韦斯在成功连任后出席新闻发布会。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
9月17日，加拉加斯，查韦斯与支持者握手。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
加拉加斯，民众得知查韦斯去世的消息痛哭。(摄于2013年3月5日) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
民众聚集哀悼查韦斯。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
悼念民众相拥哭泣。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
民众拿着查韦斯照片。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
一名老者掩面哭泣。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
一名女子失声痛哭。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
