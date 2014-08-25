冰桶大挑战 Ice Bucket Challenge
ALS冰桶挑战近日以病毒式席卷科技、娱乐和体育圈。(8月22日，英国F1车手刘易斯·汉密尔顿被里卡多点名，接受冰桶挑战。) REUTERS/Stringer
冰桶挑战全称为“ALS冰桶挑战赛”，要求参与者在网络上发布自己被冰水浇遍全身的视频内容，然后该参与者便可以要求其他人来参与这一活动。(8月21日，F1车手丹尼尔·里卡多被马萨点名，接受冰桶挑战。) REUTERS/Strmore
活动规定，被邀请者或在24小时内接受挑战，或选择为对抗“肌肉萎缩性侧索硬化症”捐出100美元。(8月20日，日本软银公司社长孙正义在位于东京的软银总部完成“冰桶挑战”。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
该活动旨在让更多人关注被称为渐冻人的罕见疾病，同时为治疗募款。(8月22日，北京银泰中心外，两名公司高管完成冰桶挑战。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
8月23日，姚明在位于北京五棵松体育馆的姚明篮球学校完成冰桶挑战。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
冰桶挑战迅速在社交网络上风靡，大部分选择挑战冰桶的知名人士，也同时为公益组织捐出善款。(姚明公司管理人员一同完成冰桶挑战。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
8月22日，泰国前总理阿披实在曼谷完成冰桶挑战。 REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
8月19日，加拿大自由党领袖贾斯汀·特鲁多(右)在爱蒙顿参加政党夏季国会议员团会议，帮助自由党国会议员凯西(Sean Casey)浇冰水。 REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber
8月14日，芝加哥小熊CEO西奥·纳撒尼尔·艾普斯坦完成冰桶挑战。 REUTERS/USA TODAY Sports
8月11日，巴尔的摩金莺队内野手曼尼·马查多完成冰桶挑战。 REUTERS/USA TODAY Sports
下一个
政要爱度假 On Vacation 2014
盘点总统的假期生活。对于欧美领导人来说，最长的年假时间是在8月，这段时间是欧美政要传统上习惯休年假的时间。但是，休不休假，休多长假，在哪里休假，总统、首相不能随心所欲，得考虑国内的政治情况、经济状况，做出妥协。
本周中国区精选(8月15日-22日)
聚焦8月15日至22日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
全球十大宜居城市 Top 10 Cites
经济学人智库的调查显示，墨尔本连续四年成为全球最适宜居住的城市，低犯罪率、世界级医疗保健和领先的教育机构是墨尔本再次荣登榜首的原因。
24小时时事新闻(8月22日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.