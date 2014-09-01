冰岛火山喷发 Icelandic lava field erupts
2014年8月31日，冰岛东南部巴达本加火山以北的侯拉熔岩原发生岩浆喷发。 REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
该地区实行小规模的空中交通管制，但冰岛所有机场正常开放，航班未受影响。 REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
冰岛气象办公室表示，一些在喷发现场的科学家当天早晨5时15分观察到喷发。不过由于此次喷发动静微小而没有被地震监测装置检测到。 REUTERS/Armann Hoskuldsson
冰岛气象办公室把喷发地区的火山航空预警从橙色上调至最高级别的红色。 REUTERS/Marco Nescher
巴达本加火山位于冰岛东南部瓦特纳冰原西北部，覆有大约800米厚冰盖，自本月16日起岩浆活动活跃。 REUTERS/Marco Nescher
冰岛气象办公室还警告巴达本加所在地区将迎来强降雨以及风速20米/秒以上的强风，还有出现泥石流的风险。 REUTERS/Marco Nescher
冰岛交通管理局已在喷发地点采取交通管制措施，禁飞区高度为1830米。 REUTERS/Marco Nescher
“沸腾锅”现象通常都被认定冰岛火山喷发的前兆，此次出现的“沸腾锅”长4至6公里，深10至15米。(摄于8月29日) REUTERS/Marco Nescher
红色警示是5级制的最高级，意味火山即将喷发或正在喷发，且可能产生大量火山灰。(摄于8月19日) REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
2010年冰岛另一座火山喷发，火山灰导致欧洲很多空域被关闭6天。 REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
