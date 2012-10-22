人人都是摄影师 iJournalists
2012年8月1日，在伦敦奥运会上，观众拍摄公路自行车男子计时赛。 REUTERS/Mark Blinch
2012年10月16日，缅甸金边，民众拍摄逝世的前国王西哈努克的巨幅肖像。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2012年10月18日，也门萨那，一名男子拍摄发生爆炸的一处军队基地。 REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
2012年10月13日，美国洛杉矶，人们拍摄航天飞机“奋进号”抵达加州科学中心。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
2012年5月24日，西班牙北部El Montico，罢工矿工在燃烧的路障附近拍照。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
2011年5月25日，也门萨那大学，一名女子用手机拍摄抗议者。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
2012年7月29日，在伦敦奥运会上，一名观众拍摄男子排球小组赛意大利对阵波兰。 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
2012年1月29日，波兰华沙，一名男子拍摄欧洲杯希腊对阵波兰揭幕赛的音乐会。 REUTERS/Peter Andrews
2012年1月24日，美国华盛顿，一名女子在美国国会大厦前自拍。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2012年7月10日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名戴着面具的示威者拿着手机。 REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
2011年2月23日，奥斯卡“小金人”在美国纽约中央火车站展览，一名男子拍摄“小金人”。 REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
2011年7月9日，马来西亚吉隆坡，一名警察拍摄一名已被捕的受伤示威者。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2012年4月5日，约旦河西岸城市希伯伦，一名犹太男孩伸手阻止一名巴勒斯坦女子对其拍照。 REUTERS/Ammar Awad
2011年9月22日，美国俄亥俄州辛辛那提，支持者拍摄总统奥巴马。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2011年2月20日，巴林麦纳麦，一名男子与挤满示威者的珍珠广场合影。 REUTERS/Caren Firouz
2011年12月12日，美国华盛顿州朗维龙， 一名“占领行动”中的示威者与一名执法人员互拍。 REUTERS/Steve Dykes
2012年2月26日，美国佛州奥兰多，女歌手妮基·米纳什(Nicki Minaj)在NBA全明星赛上拍照。REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
2012年4月17日，墨西哥Ciudad Juarez，一名男子拍摄海关查获的弹药。 REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
2011年6月29日，希腊雅典，一名游客拍摄骚乱中燃烧的报刊亭。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files
2012年10月15日，柬埔寨金边，一名男子使用平板电脑拍摄民众悼念逝世的前国王西哈努克。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
下一个
世界最自由的监狱 A City Within a Prison
(Reuters) - 位于秘鲁利马的鲁力安切男子监狱(Lurigancho)是世界上最拥挤的监狱之一，关押着8,500名囚犯，里面的犯人比较自由，创建了一个监狱小社会，可以进行售卖商品等社会性的活动。
本周中国区精选(10月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦10月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
text New
(Reuters) - 123123
霓裳艳影--上海时装周 Shanghai Fashion Week 2012
(Reuters) - 上海时装周于10月18日至24日举行，将先后上演近40场秀，既有来自美国、瑞典、意大利的国际著名品牌，也有中国原创设计师和本土商业品牌，共同呈现2013年春夏最新时尚趋势。
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.