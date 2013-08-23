中国最牛楼顶违建 Illegal Rooftop Buildings
深圳南山千万元豪宅的顶层，有人涉嫌违建了一座“空中庙宇”，庙宇主人经常在里面烧香作法，引起楼宇居民抱怨。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
目前，深圳市成立的联合执法队展开突击行动，并对该涉嫌违法建筑进行了立案，已依法进入调查处理程序。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
这座楼顶庙宇坐东向西，长6.6米，宽5.8米，高约3米。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
庙宇内有佛像、供台和香炉等，屋顶上铺设了棕红色中式瓦片，带有黄琉璃屋檐上置有“金轮卧鹿”。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
庙宇建筑墙体为砖木混合结构，周围配有各式植物和路灯等装饰物。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
楼顶庙宇前的小花园。REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
楼顶庙宇的鎏金木门。深圳市成立的联合执法队已在建筑物上贴上《协查通知书》，敦促业主尽快协助调查。如果业主一直不现身，执法队将按照无主建筑物处理。 REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
北京市海淀区人济山庄小区内的一栋26层居民楼，因为楼顶加盖的2层别墅引发关注。(摄于8月13日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
该建筑沿楼体边缘而建，覆盖全部楼顶，岩石质感的建筑材料呈现灰褐色，房屋布局错落有致，绿色植物掩映其中，“宏伟大气”的建筑酷似一座人造“花果山”。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
目前，北京这座楼顶违建别墅假山已开拆，业主张必清称拆除方式为先切割骨架后破拆表面，建筑专家称方案可行，但完全拆除需一个月时间。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
本周中国区精选(8月16日-23日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦8月16日至23日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(8月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“脱北者”群像 Fleeing North Korea
(Reuters) -日前有报道称朝鲜对“脱北者”采用宽容新政。据“脱北者”中的一些成员表示，朝鲜领导人金正恩正采取新对策，并承诺他们回国将不会受到伤害，甚至许诺给他们现金奖赏。
荷兰乔布斯学校 Steve Jobs School
(Reuters) -荷兰已有7所以“乔布斯”命名的学校开学，“乔布斯学校”完全抛弃了传统的教育方式，只使用iPad进行授课和学习。
