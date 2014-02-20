走进索契奥运村 in the athletes villages
第22届冬季奥运会在俄罗斯海滨城市索契如火如荼的进行，路透记者走进奥运村为您呈现运动员真实的居住环境。(摄于2014年2月2日，黑海海滨奥运村) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
设立在黑海海滨、索契山区的奥运村有三个，总共可以为超过6千名运动员提供住宿、饮食等各类服务。 REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool
黑海海滨奥运村占地面积达72公顷，运动员居住区共有47栋三层楼式的公寓，冬奥会期间这里居住的是冰球、花样滑冰、速滑等冰上项目运动员。(运动员宿舍全景。)REUTERS/Antonin Thuillier/Pool
黑海海滨奥运村的村长为有着“撑杆跳女皇”美誉的俄罗斯运动员伊辛巴耶娃，表示这里的生活条件甚至超越了夏季奥运会。每一名运动员都可以在这里找到一种自己喜欢的方式度过闲暇时光。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
俄罗斯总统普京抵达索契，参观冬奥会奥运村。REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
国际奥委会主席巴赫的房间。REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
运动员房间里还有沙发。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
黑海海滨奥运村为运动员们准备了娱乐室，运动员们可以打台球。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
玩电动游戏。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
除了娱乐室，奥运村内还设有近千平的健身房，从跑步机到力量练习器械应有尽有，保障了运动员们赛前、赛后进行身体训练。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
黑海海滨奥运村运动员餐厅里食品多种多样，餐厅分为沙拉区、亚洲餐区、俄餐区、意大利面披萨区、汤类及甜点区。 REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
美国运动员在餐厅吃饭。REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
国际奥委会主席巴赫在餐厅吃午饭。 REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool
运动员在黑海海滨奥运村里骑自行车。 REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
除了海滨奥运村以外，在雪上项目场馆集中的克拉斯纳亚波良纳山区也有一座山地奥运村，能够容纳超过3,000名参加雪上项目的运动员和教练员。此外，组委会还兴建了一座能够容纳1千多人的“补充”奥运村，以备不时之需。UTERS/Mmore
运动员在山地奥运村房间内聊天。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
一名运动员打台球。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
玩电动游戏。REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
运动员玩摩托车电动游戏。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
