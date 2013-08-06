天价人造肉汉堡 In-vitro burger
2013年8月5日，全球第一个由人造牛肉制成的汉堡问世，并在英国伦敦进行试吃。(厨师Rich McGeown手拿人造牛肉准备制作汉堡。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
这块人造牛肉大约由2万条“肉丝”组成，重142克，成本高达25万英镑。(研究人员马克·波斯特(Mark Post)教授展示人造肉汉堡。)REUTERS/David Parry/pool
人造牛肉由荷兰马斯特里赫特大学血马克·波斯特研发，由谷歌公司创始人之一谢尔盖·布林赞助。布林认为，这并非是个疯狂的点子，它或许能改变人们的饮食习惯。(厨师Rich McGeown热锅准备烹制牛肉。)REUTERS/Tobmore
研发人员马克·波斯特教授表示，他们在实验中利用牛的干细胞培育了人造肉，汉堡中的牛肉饼就是用3000个人造肉条制作而成。(厨师开始烹制牛肉。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
波斯特教授称，现在的农业产能有70%通过畜牧生产肉品，如果不改变方式，肉会变得非常昂贵，成为奢侈食物。REUTERS/David Parry/pool
据世界卫生组织的统计数据，到2030年，全世界每年肉类产量，将由上世纪90年代末的2.18亿吨增加至3.76亿吨。这意味着，肉类需求不断增长，需要更多的土地、水、草料等资源，也将产生更多垃圾和温室气体(比如二氧化碳、甲烷more
英国和荷兰的科学家认为，与传统肉类相比，实验室所培育的“人造肉”可以减少45%的能源消耗，96%的温室气体排放以及99%的土地占用。此外，从1头动物取得干细胞所能制成的人造肉，比屠宰1头动物所得肉量多100万倍。REUTmore
至于这种人造肉吃起来是不是安全？英国食品标准局表示，任何新型肉类都必须经过严格而且独立的安全评估才能进入市场。(美国食品书籍作家Josh Schonwald试吃人造肉。)REUTERS/Toby Melville
人造肉汉堡看起来很美味。REUTERS/David Parry/poo
澳洲食品研究人员Hanni Ruetzler品尝人造肉。REUTERS/Toby Melville
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(14)
(Reuters) - 世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
美国性奴案嫌犯房屋内景曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house
(Reuters) - 震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景也随之曝光。
美国关闭多个使领馆 严防恐怖袭击 U.S. Embassies and Consulates
(Reuters) -美国关闭多个驻外使领馆，严防基地组织恐怖袭击。有美国议员称，当前面临的基地组织恐怖袭击威胁是多年来最严重的一次。
中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
(Reuters) - 浙江杭州临平星桥镇一住宅小区为营造法国风情，在小区内仿造了一座法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，引起人们的关注。
精选图集
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.